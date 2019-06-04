MIA wins approval for up to $5 billion in modernization projects

"MIA is Miami-Dade County's leading economic engine and busiest gateway, generating nearly $31 billion in business revenue and welcoming 96 percent of all visitors to our community," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "The goal of this new capital program is for MIA to provide even greater value, convenience and efficiency to our visitors, airline partners and cargo operators."

The comprehensive program is designed to address all of the airport's future capacity and operational needs through five sub-programs that include: a redevelopment of Central Terminal concourses E and F; an expanded South Terminal (concourses H and J); renovated Concourse D gates to accommodate additional wide- and narrow-body aircraft, as well as larger regional jets; two new hotels (one which will include a business and conference center with exhibition space) and other miscellaneous landside projects; and expanded aircraft parking positions and warehouses for cargo operations.

"I appreciate the support and leadership of Mayor Gimenez, Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson, and the Board of County Commissioners, as we turn the page to this next chapter in the transformation of MIA," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "Because of the program's phased structure, we look forward to delivering to our passengers and business partners new and improved airport facilities."

The multi-billion-dollar program is the latest in a string of historic milestones for MIA, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last September. In 2018, MIA surpassed 45 million annual passengers for the first time ever - an increase of nearly one million over the previous year. The gateway of the Americas served 21.8 international passengers in 2018 – making it once again the busiest airport in Florida for international travelers and third-busiest U.S. gateway in that category. MIA continues to maintain its ranking as the busiest U.S. airport for international freight as well, setting a new record of 2.3 million total tons of freight in 2018 - up 60,000 tons from its 2017 total.

Click here for hi-res images

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $30.9 billion annually and welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

Follow us online:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

I Fly MIA

Miami-Dade County

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Chin

305.876.7017

gchin@miami-airport.com

SOURCE Miami International Airport

Related Links

http://www.miami-airport.com

