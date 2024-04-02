MIAC Analytics Announces the Release of MIAC Market Monitor (MMM)
Unparalleled TBA Price Discovery
02 Apr, 2024, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAC Analytics™ announced immediate availability of MIAC Market Monitor (MMM)™, enabling TBA market participants a compelling information advantage against their trading counterparties.
"MMM informs subscribers with 100% of the TBA market's cleared prices," said Fuad Nasir, Director at MIAC Analytics.
Improve your TBA trade price execution
TBA market participants using MIAC Market Monitor (MMM) have near complete visibility into the actual trade history including the cleared (traded) price, the time of the transaction, and the size1 of the trade. MMM is not a request for quote (RFQ) information service with only indicative bids and asks. MMM participants can transact inside these often wide and volatile bid/ask spreads.
"Better market price information can significantly lower transaction costs," said Fuad Nasir.
MIAC Market Monitor (MMM) Availability
MIAC Market Monitor (MMM) is available with any browser and has an API (application programming interface) option. Contact your MIAC Analytics salesperson or visit our website for more information.
About MIAC Analytics
Since 1989, MIAC Analytics has been a provider of pricing, risk management, and accounting solutions for the mortgage and financial service industries. Offering transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, and third-party mortgage asset valuations, as well as state-of-the-art valuation and risk models, incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors.
Press Contact:
Breanna Morelli
SVP, Marketing and Business Development
[email protected]
1 Trades over $25 million are reported as $25 million by FINRA SOURCE: Finra.org TRACE™
The material and analysis provided by or through MIAC is not a recommendation that must be followed or an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any financial product; MIAC does not recommend that you enter into a particular transaction or represent that any product or service described here is suitable for you or your company. Nor is any information displayed here promoting any particular trading strategy in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation, or trading strategy may be prohibited. As all prudent investors know, some transactions, including but without limitation, those involving high-yield securities, give rise to substantial risk and any investment decision you may make is your own. You should not enter into any transactions unless you have fully understood all such risks and have independently determined that such transactions are appropriate for you. Any discussion of the risks contained herein with respect to any product should not be considered to be a disclosure of all risks or complete discussion of the risks mentioned. The information included herein may not be current and MIAC has no obligation to provide any updates or changes. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein. MIAC Analytics™, MIAC Market Monitor (MMM)™ are trademarks of MIAC Analytics in the United States and/or other countries.
