MIAC Analytics™ Releases VeriFi™ 3.0 - Representing the Next Level of Due Diligence Software Solutions

VeriFi™ 3.0 has an automated data quality process which streamlines data entry validation. The platform has robust loan exception management with embedded residential compliance. Exceptions contain automated loan specific commentary which increases the overall efficiency and standardizes reporting. All exceptions, along with all associated data entries, are available in a central portal, allowing easy access for mitigation based on trailing documents.

VeriFi™ 3.0 manages your reviewer network with built-in machine learning capabilities which computes the overall performance of each reviewer. Comprehensive project management tools come integrated with VeriFi™ 3.0, from loan sampling, scheduling, and email communications.

VeriFi™ 3.0 also has been developed with a global frame-of-mind, allowing projects to be customized for over 100 geographic locations around the world with access to translations for over 90 languages and dialects.

"I am very proud to be a part of the VeriFi™ 3.0 release as it is the new standard in due diligence software. It allows the industry to leverage technology to increase efficiencies by reducing turn-around times, increase accuracy, and delivery of a higher quality final product, all of which will result in lower costs overall. The embedded intelligence, flexibility, and its targeting of specific due diligence processes is the key to the success of VeriFi™ 3.0," said Joseph Furlong, Managing Director of Due Diligence at MIAC.

Robert Husted, Jr., Principal at MIAC says, "VeriFi™ 3.0 continues to fulfill the commitment we made to our clients with the initial release of VeriFi™ in 2015, providing the most powerful and flexible due diligence software solution available – always built to the most exacting technology standards."

About MIAC

Since 1989, Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC) has been the preferred destination for sophisticated mortgage industry and capital markets participants, offering transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, third-party mortgage asset valuations, as well as state-of-the-art valuation and risk models incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors.

MIAC Analytics™ is the most sophisticated mortgage pricing and risk management software suite available for mortgage investors, originators, servicers and balance sheet managers. The MIAC Analytics™ suite now includes MIAC Vision™, an asset-liability solution that applies MIAC's CORE™ behavioral factors at the loan level. For more information, please go to www.MIACAnalytics.com, dial 212-233-1250, or follow us on Twitter @MIACAnalytics.

