MIAC Celebrates 30 Years in Business

For the past 3 decades, MIAC has been the preferred destination for mortgage-industry participants. MIAC is headquartered on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, NY, and has office locations in Charlotte, NC, and Bethlehem, PA. Being a dynamic and forward-thinking business, MIAC acquired the Mortgage Delivery Specialists LLC (MIAC MDS), the premier provider of Agency delivery services, in 2013, located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Prior to this acquisition, MIAC partnered with UK-based Acadametrics to establish a global team, combining the best in financial engineering and credit modeling in both the UK and US. MIAC now has international offices in London and Bengaluru, India.

Bob Husted, Cofounder of MIAC said, "They say that history repeats itself and financial history is no exception. However, there was a unique combination of events that occurred around the time we founded MIAC that helped provide the foundation for our success. Paul and I saw an opportunity to launch an independent, tech-enabled company to meet the challenges that the markets and regulations provided." Mr. Husted continued, "For Paul and me, it is not a cliché to state that we wouldn't be where we are today without our amazingly talented people, and our clients, whose diverse needs constantly help to push us forward."

"I think that the factors Bob mentioned, and the need to develop our own technology, were critical reasons for demanding as much out of our own software as our most demanding clients. Since our founding, our business has always been pretty much divided between providing software solutions and services, built by utilizing our own MIAC Analytics software suite. It may work for some companies to be strictly focused on just software or just services but having a balance between the two has always set us apart," said Paul Van Valkenburg, Cofounder of MIAC.

MIAC is truly a unique analytical solutions provider, with the ability to offer a one-stop-shop for whole loan and mortgage risk management solutions, including origination risks, delivery risks MSR risks and portfolio risks, helping to establish long-lasting relationships with clients.

About MIAC

Since 1989, MIAC has been the trusted destination for sophisticated mortgage industry and capital markets participants, offering transaction execution services, secondary market hedge advisory solutions, due diligence solutions, third-party mortgage asset valuations, and state-of-the-art valuation and risk models, incorporating a full range of consumer behavioral risk factors. Our strong track record is supported by our combined international experience and our powerful MIAC Analytics™ proprietary software suite. With our exceptional expertise and bespoke solutions, we can enhance your institutions' understanding of the value of key assets and ultimately optimize your decision-making capability.

Please visit us at www.MIACAnalytics.com or follow us on Twitter @MIACAnalytics.

Media Contact

Breanna Morelli

Marketing & Business Development

(212) 233-1250 ext. 255

Breanna.Morelli@miacanalytics.com

SOURCE MIAC Analytics

Related Links

http://www.miacanalytics.com

