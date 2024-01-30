Míage Skincare, a luxurious line of skincare products, to be included in the prestigious GRAMMY® Gift Lounge for the third consecutive year.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Míage Skincare , a luxury skincare line that integrates human stem cell science and isotonic nutrient delivery is thrilled to be featured in the Official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge, making its mark among this year's presenters and performers.

Míage Skincare Míage Skincare Featured in the Official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge

"Míage Skincare is revolutionizing the way celebrities and their glam squads approach skincare, becoming a coveted brand in the industry," exclaimed Angie Bortolotti, Creative Director for Míage Skincare. "Our involvement with prestigious events like the GRAMMY Awards® cements our commitment to providing top-notch products and solidifies our position as a luxurious gift addition for this year's GRAMMY talent."

Míage Skincare has garnered a reputation for its exceptional quality and effectiveness, making it a favorite among celebrities and their trusted beauty teams. With a range of luxurious and innovative products, Míage offers a comprehensive skincare solution that delivers visible results.

The entire Míage Skin Care line will be featured and will include full sizes of the following:

Awakened, The Isotonic Eye Elixir : A concentrated eye treatment designed to trigger deep microcirculation and stem cell awakening.

: A concentrated eye treatment designed to trigger deep microcirculation and stem cell awakening. Invoke, The Night Cream : A dual functioning night cream and intensive mask treatment that invokes dormant stem cells to activate and thrive.

: A dual functioning night cream and intensive mask treatment that invokes dormant stem cells to activate and thrive. Manifest, The Day Lotion : A waterless and nutrient dense moisturizer to provide daily cellular support.

: A waterless and nutrient dense moisturizer to provide daily cellular support. Bloom, La Milpa Lip Treatment : A powerful healing nectar, Bloom delivers deep nourishment and soothing to the lips.

: A powerful healing nectar, Bloom delivers deep nourishment and soothing to the lips. Clarity, The Purifying Wash: A balancing facial cleanser that gently dislodges pore-clogging oil, grease, and environmental stressors from the skin.

Embodying Chinese holistic remedies with modern innovation, Míage Skincare introduces a groundbreaking innovation in the fight against aging: RIT-5, a cutting-edge isotonic technology developed after years of scientific research. This high-performance, patented skin renewal complex is designed to restore, rejuvenate, and effectively combat signs of aging. With Míage Skincare's unique Isotonic Skincare Solutions, the brand has overcome common pitfalls and optimized each ingredient for maximum absorption by skin cells.

The 66th GRAMMY Awards will air live (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+.

To learn more about Míage Skincare, please visit https://miageskin.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news and updates.

About Míage:

As an avant-garde leader in the skincare industry, Míage Skincare has emerged from the forefront of medical innovation to become the embodiment of a fusion between time-honored holistic approaches and cutting-edge scientific advancements. With a revered product line designed to enhance skin vitality and combat the signs of aging, Míage Skincare harnesses the power of its unique RIT-5 (Rejuvenate Isotonic Technology). Earning the trust of renowned celebrities and their esteemed beauty teams, Míage Skincare continues to solidify its reputation for excellence by being featured as an official gift at the prestigious GRAMMY Awards® for three years running. Additional details are available at www.miageskin.com.

Media Contact:

Mediafy Communications

[email protected]

530-340-2215

SOURCE Míage Skincare