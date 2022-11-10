Miage Skincare Will "Be Present" as a Featured Gift in the Official 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards® Gift Lounge

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin Recording Academy® will host the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® on Nov. 17, 2022, in fabulous Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will air live on the Univision Network from 8-11pm ET/PT (7pm Central) and promises to honor the past, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music with a deliberate consciousness that pays it forward to the next generation of music creators. As part of the festivities, Miage Skincare will BE PRESENT as presenters and performers indulge in one of the show's most anticipated perks: the Official Backstage Talent Gift Lounge.

MIAGE Transformative Skincare 5-Piece MIAGE SKINCARE Gift Set

The Official Gift Lounge will be open all three days of rehearsals and feature gifts from select Latin GRAMMY sponsors as well as brand supporters like Miage Skincare. The show's talent will have the opportunity to scoop up Miage's full line of products, which is the first luxury skincare line to blend isotonic nutrient delivery, human stem cell science and micro-molecule formulas. The incredible 5-piece Miage transformative gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir, MANIFEST The Day Lotion, CLARITY The Purifying Wash, and INVOKE The Night Cream. It's time we ascend beyond "anti-aging"; Miage supports and celebrates the present you by encouraging everyone to stop looking to the past for our ultimate complexion and simply be present.

Other Gift Lounge items will include ultra-premium 1800® Cristalino Tequila and crystalized accent nails by celebrity nail artists Mr. Luis and Juan Alvear from 1800® TEQUILA, BACARDÍ® Rum along with their special edition Latin GRAMMY® denim jackets, top-rated Chilean wines from FRONTERA, "Love of Mom in-a-Box" custom-designed gift boxes featuring GAMESA® Galletas Marias, and MAREI1998 faux-fur bags plus tea-leaf leather WASTEA wallets courtesy of PETA LATINO.

This year's Latin GRAMMY performers include current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winners Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Marco Antonio Solís. Additionally, Latin GRAMMY nominee Anitta, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist Luis Fonsi, Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Laura Pausini and Latin GRAMMY nominee and recipient of The Latin Recording Academy's President's Award Thalia join as the powerhouse hosts for the ceremony.

