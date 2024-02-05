Miami and Miami Beach Expand Rainbow Spring LGBTQ+ Program Ahead of Pride 2024

After a successful launch in 2023, Miami and Miami Beach continue to celebrate diversity with special programming ahead of Pride 2024

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is excited to announce the launch of its second annual Rainbow Spring program this February. Diversity is at the heart of Miami and Miami Beach, and this initiative is tailored to provide LGBTQ+ visitors with a spectrum of unique programming and promotional offers, enhancing their experience in Miami and Miami Beach throughout the spring season. Building on the success of its inaugural year in 2023, which resulted in more than 27,000 bookings from LGBTQ+ travelers in the U.S., the GMCVB is expanding the program to target visitors in international markets such as Toronto, London, Mexico City and São Paulo. For comprehensive LGBTQ+ information and exclusive offers, visit the program's website at RainbowSpring.com . The site will feature special discounts on hotels and attractions, as well as deals at restaurants.

Miami Beach's two LGBTQ+ owned hotels, Axel Beach Miami and Hotel Gaythering , will be the program's mainstays, offering events including karaoke, trivia night, bingo, martini night, and sports events.

Greater Miami and Miami Beach is packed with a vibrant array of LGBTQ+ experiences and events year-round, and this spring will bring diverse experiences that draw in all members of the LGBTQ+ community:

Winter Party Festival ( February 28 – March 5 ) is an annual queer music extravaganza that invites the LGBTQ+ community to converge in a celebration of diversity and unity across Greater Miami and Miami Beach .

– ) is an annual queer music extravaganza that invites the LGBTQ+ community to converge in a celebration of diversity and unity across and . Miami Beach Pride ( April 5 – 14) features ten days of back-to-back events, ranging from rooftop movies to pool parties and VIP events.

– 14) features ten days of back-to-back events, ranging from rooftop movies to pool parties and VIP events. OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival ( April 18 – 28) is Greater Miami and Miami Beach's premier LGBTQ+ film festival, featuring films from emerging and established LGBTQ+ filmmakers.

– 28) is and premier LGBTQ+ film festival, featuring films from emerging and established LGBTQ+ filmmakers. SweetHeat ( May 14 – 20) a popular Pride celebration that was created by women, for women. Celebrating its 16 th year, this women-focused festival features a variety of events in South Beach , Wynwood and Downtown Miami .

– 20) a popular Pride celebration that was created by women, for women. Celebrating its 16 year, this women-focused festival features a variety of events in , Wynwood and . Sizzle Miami ( May 24 – 26) is a celebrated and highly anticipated urban event, captivating day-time events and pulsating nightlife. In honor of their 21st anniversary this year, the organization is excited to introduce a new Sizzle Miami Beach Festival.

"Greater Miami and Miami Beach takes pride in being a welcoming community for LGBTQ+ travelers year-round," said Dan Rios, GMCVB's Director of LGBTQ+ Tourism Marketing. "As a leading destination for the LGBTQ+ community, Rainbow Spring is another way we can offer experiences to ensure they feel seen and represented when they visit."

Greater Miami and Miami Beach has a diverse offering of LGBTQ+ owned and operated restaurants that visitors can enjoy. Asian fusion restaurant Phuc Yeah offers a menu infused with a queer influence, including the popular "Say Gay" cocktail—a spicy twist on a mezcal margarita. For dazzling drag performances, Palace Bar & Restaurant and R House offer eclectic and nationally acclaimed food and entertainment. For an upscale dining experience, businesses such as Klaw Miami and Pez Loco incorporate sophisticated coastal-inspired menu items.

For additional details about Miami and Miami Beach, visit www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com.

About the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB):

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit our website at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following us on our social media channels at Facebook.com/visitmiami, Twitter.com/visitmiami, Instagram.com/visitmiami, and Pinterest.com/visit_miami.

SOURCE The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau