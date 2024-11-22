Miami Art Week™ 2024 Announces Chase as Returning Presenting Partner

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Art Week, LLC is thrilled to welcome back Chase as the Presenting Partner for Miami Art Week™ 2024. This continued partnership underscores Chase's steadfast dedication to arts and culture, with a special focus on nurturing the dynamic art community in South Florida.

M L Gibson, Pink Sky Bluetower Miami Beach, Oil On Canvas (59 cm x 59 cm), @ml.gibson Sofia del Rivero, Bossladies, Oil on Canvas, @sofiadelriveroart

Miami Art Week is committed to fostering a global platform for emerging and established artists, galleries, and nonprofit arts organizations. Through a series of dynamic, in-person art and photography events, including the Miami Art Week Kickoff VIP Party, the Wynwood Pop-Up Show, and photoMIAMI—the only photo-centric fair during the week-long festivities—Miami Art Week celebrates creativity and connection.

For a complete list of official events, visit Miami Art Week Events. The Official Event Map & Guide offers a comprehensive overview of all venues and highlights. Miami Art Week is pleased to add Luciano Koenig and Maricruz Sainz de Aja and new photographers Erica Mills and Sofia Del Rivero to our roster this year.

Chase: Supporting Arts & Culture

As the Presenting Partner, Chase will spotlight the talents of local and international artists, photographers, and galleries. Through Miami Art Week's digital platform (www.miamiartweek.org), art enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters can explore and engage with featured exhibitors.

Exciting New Venues and Expanded Scope

This year, Miami Art Week expands its reach with the Miami Art Week Kickoff Party moving to the esteemed Coral Gables Museum on December 2, from 7 to 9 PM. This invitation-only VIP event will include a curated art week exhibition of emerging and established artists that highlight the diverse program curated by the Miami Art Week team.

The Wynwood Pop-Up Show and photoMIAMI Fair also found a new home in Wynwood, 2300 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, taking place on December 7 and 8, from 10 AM to 6 PM each day. Featuring over 40 emerging and established artists, photographers, and galleries, these events are open to the public, with tickets available at www.miamiartweek.org.

About Miami Art Week

Each year, Miami Art Week transforms Miami, Miami Beach, and now Coral Gables into the epicenter of the global art scene. With over 20 art fairs, 1,200 galleries, and thousands of artists, the week attracts collectors, art lovers, and cultural influencers from around the world. Combining art with vibrant cultural events, Miami Art Week ensures South Florida remains a premier destination for art enthusiasts.

Miami Art Week's mission is to provide visibility and opportunities for artists, galleries, and arts organizations to connect with collectors and art lovers alike. Key events such as the Kickoff Party, Wynwood Pop-Up Show, and photoMIAMI showcase the rich tapestry of creativity and innovation that defines the week. For more details, visit Miami Art Week Events.

