MIAMI-BASED ALIVI HEALTH HIRES LEADING HEALTHCARE MARKETING FIRM TO HANDLE COMMUNICATIONS

The Weinbach Group Will Spearhead PR And Marketing For The Rapidly Growing Healthcare Benefits Company

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weinbach Group, a leading healthcare marketing firm, announced that Miami-based Alivi Health, a healthcare benefits company, engaged the Miami public relations firm to assist with corporate communications. Alivi coordinates non-emergency medical transportation as well as clinical benefits for managed care organizations throughout Florida and in other states. Alivi hired The Weinbach Group to help the company elevate its marketing and communications program in the context of its rapid growth and expansion.

Alivi recently signed two landmark agreements that will double the company's revenue and headcount and will add more than 1.5 million members to the population for which it provides transportation services. The Weinbach Group will handle Alivi's public relations and publicity activities. In addition, the veteran healthcare advertising agency will develop and execute an integrated marketing program to leverage Alivi's growth and support the company's expansion into new markets throughout the U.S.

"At its core, Alivi Health is a company committed to improving healthcare access to underserved populations, often by providing life-saving transportation," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami ad agency. "We look forward to helping the company build a communications program that will strengthen its brand and position Alivi to deliver these vital services to millions more people who require rides in order to access care."

The Weinbach Group's collaboration with Alivi will include strategic message development, targeted outreach to healthcare industry decision makers in the managed care sector, as well as sales support for Alivi's business development team. This partnership highlights The Weinbach Group's extensive healthcare marketing experience and proven success in developing impactful marketing programs for healthcare-focused, business-to-business enterprises.

"We conducted an exhaustive search for a healthcare marketing partner," said Shea Long, chief product officer for Alivi. "As soon as we met with The Weinbach Group, we knew we had found the right match. They demonstrated an understanding of our complex business along with spot-on ideas about how to best communicate with our varied audiences. In addition, The Weinbach Group shares our ethos and understands our commitment to helping people get the care they need."

In recent years, The Weinbach Group has earned numerous prestigious awards and nominations for its healthcare-related work, including dozens of Healthcare Advertising Awards. The company was nominated as "Marketing Team of the Year" by the American Marketing Association and was named the "Best Healthcare Specialty Marketing Agency" by the M&A Today 2024 Global Awards.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group , now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care , The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders , HCA , University of Miami Miller School of Medicine , and Jackson Health System .

