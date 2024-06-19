Miami-based company launches AI platform to help small and medium-sized enterprises with their business challenges

Consulting IQ offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem, including a library with 3,000 business prompts and access to real consultants to solve all sorts of business issues.

MIAMI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami-based company Consulting IQ announced today the launch of its namesake enterprise platform powered by artificial intelligence to support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

These companies, defined as those with less than 499 employees, are the backbone of the US economy. According to the Small Business Administration, they represent 99.9% of all businesses in the country, employ over 46% of private sector workers, and account for almost 44% of GDP.

Unfortunately, most of these businesses don't survive after five years because they often lack the expertise to adequately face what experts call a VUCA environment: volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

"VUCA significantly impacts SMBs. This can make it difficult for them to adapt quickly to new circumstances, develop effective growth strategies, adopt new technologies, and secure working capital, among other challenges," explained Diego Medone, a business consultant and Consulting IQ's founder.

According to Medone, this leads to knowledge gaps that prevent them from unlocking their full potential. This was particularly evident during the pandemic when no one was focused on helping them navigate this uncertain landscape.

Knowing this reality, a group of consultants decided to act. To understand their challenges, they spoke with over 1,000 owners who shared their unmet needs, existing solution gaps, and aspirations.

Leveraging AI

The consultants combined the owners' feedback with their extensive problem-solving experience and cutting-edge technology to create Consulting IQ.

This digital business ecosystem uses artificial intelligence to make it easier for SMB owners worldwide to search for and find the information and advice they need to manage their businesses successfully.

"Our platform helps organizations thrive by making informed decisions using AI technology. We combined data-driven tools, predictive analytics, and insights from seasoned executive consultants to provide advice and guidance through an intuitive and user-friendly interface," Medone said.

Its main feature is a chat where users can ask open questions or choose from the preloaded library with 3,000 business prompts. The chat will offer customized answers based on the business information users submit when they register.

The platform is designed to facilitate conversations between the owner and the AI assistant. "You can get the answer you are looking for in just two clicks—it is that easy, so you can focus on what matters to your business. Also, you can continue the interactions on any device," Medone said.

He added, "Given its state-of-the-art technology, it's capable of understanding your business issues and guiding you to solve them by offering personalized advice on multiple business areas, including strategic planning, operational efficiency, financial management, process improvement, organizational health, and customer experience. In summary, from strategy to implementation and everything in between."

Consulting IQ includes other features, such as a KPI library, a forum, a marketplace, and masterclasses. In addition, users can access seasoned consultants who are experts in different business fields and are available to provide tailor-made advice.

"Thanks to this comprehensive approach, SMBs can solve all sorts of business issues at any time and on the device of their choice," Medone said.

SOURCE Consulting IQ