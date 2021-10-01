Miami-Based Independent Latin Record Label RichMusic Drops New Single and Video of "Sal y Perrea" Remix by Original Artist Sech alongside Global Superstars Daddy Yankee and J Balvin

RichMusic Drops "Sal y Perrea" Remix and Video by Original Artist Sech alongside Superstars Daddy Yankee and J Balvin Tweet this

Joshua Mendez, CEO and half of the father-son duo behind RichMusic, said, "We are extremely excited by this collaboration between Sech, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin. All blending their unique sounds to bring something new to the genre. The remix with these two pioneers takes the song to a new level."

The remix is produced by multifaceted artist and Billboard Top Latin producer Dimelo Flow and CRBRO. Songwriters include Sech, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Dimelo Flow, El Driver, CRBRO, Elena Rose, and Omar Jahir Perez de Gracia.

As the #1 reggaeton and urban artist in Panama, Sech is mesmerizing audiences around the globe with his unique lyrical styles and melodies. Named "Artist on the Rise" by Billboard magazine and 2019 Pandora "Artist to watch," Sech first broke onto the international music scene with his tracks "Lo Malo" and "Miss Lonely." The tracks led to collaborations with Justin Quiles and Jowell & Randy on "Qué Más Pues" and "Me Gustaría" respectively. His recent collaborations on Feid's "Sígueme" remix and Dalex's "Pa' Mi" remix, which surpassed the 150 million visits on YouTube, prove that he's one of the most sought-after artists in the Latin urban genre. His recent release "Qué Más Pues" remix ft. Justin Quiles, Dalex, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Farruko y Lenny Tavarez surpassed the 7 million views on YouTube in just 4 days after its release. Now, teaming up with one of the most influential voices of the genre since the early 2000s, Daddy Yankee, and global chart-topping superstar J Balvin, they aim to reignite the hype and elevate the reach of the new single and music video for "Sal y Perrea" remix.

In 2018, Sech was becoming a staple in Panama and was quickly gaining notice internationally. The release of his debut single "Miss Lonely" (which he wrote with a guitar in front of the house where he grew up) would open the doors internationally and would lead to a collaboration with multi-platinum artist Justin Quiles and reggaeton-urban genre pioneer De La Ghetto on the remix version, produced by RichMusic DJ and hitmaker Dímelo Flow. The track earned 15 million views on YouTube and has almost 30 million streams on Spotify. The success of the single would lead Sech to a recording contract with independent label RichMusic, as well as the release of follow up single "Lo Malo".

About RichMusic Inc.

Born out of their love of music, father and son duo Richard and Joshua Mendez established RichMusic Inc. in 2007. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Rich Music Inc. is one of the top independent record labels in Latin music today, with a talent roster that includes Latin GRAMMY® and Billboard Latin Music Award nominees Sech and Justin Quiles, as well as Billboard Top Latin producer, Dímelo Flow, rising star Dalex, Jamaican singer, producer & songwriter Chris Marshall, up & coming Argentinian singer-songwriter Thyago, and paopao, the label's first female signed artist. The company has also added to its roster producers Symon Dice, Rike Music and Jhon El Divertido.

Rich Music Inc. is housed at Morplay Academy, a creative space designed to curate its roster of clients and build upon their brands. The "Academy" also hosts a state-of-the-art recording facility, Morplay Studios, and the company's new divisions Morplay Prints and Morplay Management. RichMusic Inc. has received multiple Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, including Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year and Top Latin Albums Label of the Year and Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year. In 2020, its Co-Founder and COO, Joshua Mendez, was featured on Billboard's prestigious Power Players list as well as the Latin Power Players list.

