Miami-Based ITALKRAFT Selected as Design and Installation Partner for Missoni Baia

MIAMI, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Missoni, the legendary Italian fashion house, renowned for colorful knitwear and chic design sensibility, is now foraying into the world of home and real estate with Missoni Baia, a visionary residential experience that will meld the worlds of high fashion, architecture, and design. Set to soar 57 floors above the Miami skyline along Biscayne Bay, every aspect of the project has been thoughtfully designed by Hani Rashid of Asymptote Architecture, design leaders who have become recognized for their clean modern lines and striking colors. Marrying the design perspective of Hani Rashid and Missoni's unique aesthetic, Missoni Baia will set a new standard of quality and sophistication in Edgewater. Currently in pre-construction and scheduled completion in 2020, the building will feature 249 one- to five-bedroom condominium homes, ranging from 776 to 3,788 square feet.

ITALKRAFT Kitchen at Missoni Baia Sales Center Featuring Chef Grade Appliances and White and Stone Finishes ITALKRAFT Closet at Missoni Baia Sales Center Featuring Finishes of Matte Lacquer and Suede. ITALKRAFT Bathrooms Featuring white soaking tub and marble counters

The kitchens, bathrooms, and closets at Missoni Baia have been smartly designed by ITALKRAFT as a seamless integration of the living space to offer both form and function in design. A central focal point of each condominium, the Italkraft designed and installed kitchens will boast white matte lacquers, massive stone countertops, and stunning ranges, while the closets and bathrooms will feature luxe surfaces, integrated shelving, and modern finishes to take getting dressed everyday into an extraordinary experience.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, ITALKRAFT has become the premiere choice for elegant and functional solutions coupled with exceptional customer service at competitive rates. Since 2011, ITALKRAFT has provided developers and their customers throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America full-service kitchens, bathrooms, closets, furnishings and cabinetry of the highest standard and style. ITALKRAFT services include being hands-on every step of the way from design consultation, shop drawing provision, and installation.

