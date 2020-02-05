Miami-Based Sushi Hotspot Gears up for Growth in 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi Sake, a late-night, Asian-cuisine hotspot is heading into 2020 seeking to expand the family-business nationwide through franchising.

Angel and James Aguayo, brothers and co-founders of Sushi Sake, have spent the last decade consistently growing the restaurant and have impressively never had to close a Sushi Sake. When the first location opened in 2009, the brothers' goal was to bring high quality, late-night, Asian fusion dining to the Miami neighborhood they called home. Since, it has grown to 15 locations, the new decade is all about expanding the restaurant's South Florida swag and Latin-infused Japanese concept to the rest of America.

The sushi franchise anticipates opening 5 new locations in 2020, with five locations currently in different stages of development. Jose Schwank, Vice President of Franchise Development, notes the growth plan is to expand through franchising in key Florida markets before opening restaurants across the Southeast and Texas.

"We are looking for qualified franchisees in the hopes of opening a total of 10 restaurants in Jacksonville, 10 in Tampa, eight in Orlando, five in Florida's capital city over the next several years," said Schwank. "After that, the Carolinas and Georgia are primed for growth. What's great is that we offer two different build out options for our franchisees: a neighborhood sushi bar and then a higher end teppanyaki house/sushi bar combo with a larger footprint."

For both models, prospective franchisees are attracted to Sushi Sake's ambiance, flavor, and colorfully, sophisticated food presentation. The franchise also has an impressive profit margin: Sushi Sake's average unit volume is $1.8 million for a 2,000 square foot sushi bar and jumps to $4.3 million for the teppenyaki model.

On top of enviable finances, Sushi Sake offers franchisees a simple business model with a proven formula. It provides the training, support and systems so that franchisees have everything they need to run their business and open their doors.

"Sushi Sake is the sushi lover's go-to destination in South Florida," said Angel Aguayo, co-founder of Sushi Sake. "Our devoted guests have driven our growth, and our new franchisees will only help to bring our brand into a new decade of success."

About Sushi Sake:

Started in 2009 by Angel Aguayo and later joined by brother James Aguayo, the duo has complemented each other's skills to take the brand where it is today and are both aligned on a vision for the spotlight as the nation's top Japanese restaurant franchise. The franchise opportunity offers simple operations and a management team with a strong commitment to franchise success and decades of restaurant experience. Sushi Sake is initially targeting Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York for growth, and is available in both urban and suburban markets. Potential franchisees can be single or multi-unit operators, and should possess an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills and an outgoing personality. For more information on Sushi Sake and the franchise opportunity, visit www.sushisakemiami.com/franchise.

