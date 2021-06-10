Miami-Based Tech Startup Named Pitch Day Finalist at Bitcoin 2021

At Pitch Day, co-founders Rogelio Caceres and Yuri Lau explained the company's mission, which is to connect Bitcoin investors with global mobility assets — including second passports, "golden visas" and foreign residency permits such as digital nomad visas— that enable sovereign individuals unfettered access and settlement rights around the world.

"Citizens of Bitcoin was honored to participate in Bitcoin 2021, right here in Miami, our hometown and 'the Capital of Capital,'" said Caceres, who serves as CEO. "Global mobility assets accelerate Bitcoin adoption by removing unnecessary restrictions on the movement of human capital."

The judging panel included billionaire Bitcoin investor Tim Draper and Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank." The winners were 24 Exchange, a multi-asset class trading platform, and Satoshi's Games, a video game developer.

The target audience of Citizens of Bitcoin are people who embrace a location-independent, technology-enabled lifestyle that allows them to travel and work remotely anywhere in the internet-connected world. They want less burdensome taxation, the freedom of movement and to immerse themselves in a Bitcoin world. They unveiled the Satoshi Experience and the Nakamoto Expedition, fully immersive year-long programs enabling digital nomads to live and work in the best Bitcoin-friendly destinations, including Miami.

From behind the company booth and at private events, Citizens of Bitcoin representatives met with more than 500 attendees at Bitcoin 2021, which took place June 4 and 5.

Citizens of Bitcoin is the first network launched by the Global Residency & Citizenship Group (Global RCG), a Miami-based investment advisory firm building the world's first global mobility assets platform.

The tech startup's launch coincides with a national wanderlust to travel internationally and rediscover the world. As Americans invest in Bitcoin, global mobility assets will greatly enhance the achievement of their globally oriented, decentralized interests. For them, there is Citizens of Bitcoin: Where Plan B becomes Plan A.

