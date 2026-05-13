Miami-Based Transworld Expands Nationwide with New Warehouses, International Distribution Growth, and Launch of Transworld Distributors

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Hospitality Technology Products, a Miami-based hospitality technology distributor founded in 1977, announced a major expansion of its operations across the USA and internationally, including new warehouse locations in Orlando and Texas, expanded distribution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, and the launch of a new division, Transworld Distributors.

Headquartered in Doral, Florida for nearly five decades, Transworld has grown from a regional South Florida business into a trusted partner serving hotel owners, developers, and hospitality companies with procurement, logistics, warehousing, and installation solutions.

Expansion into Orlando and Texas

As part of its growth, Transworld expanded its footprint with an established warehouse and distribution hub in Orlando and Texas. These strategic locations strengthen the company's ability to support hospitality projects nationwide, from renovations to new developments, while improving delivery times and operational responsiveness.

International Growth Across Latin America and the Caribbean

Transworld also broadened its distribution network across Latin America and the Caribbean, providing hospitality businesses throughout the region with access to the company's technology products, logistics expertise, and project support services.

The expansion reflects increasing demand from hospitality companies seeking reliable, experienced supply chain partners.

Launch of Transworld Distributors

Further supporting its growth strategy, the company launched Transworld Distributors, a new division focused on expanding product distribution capabilities and serving a broader range of commercial clients throughout the United States, LATAM, and the Caribbean.

The launch represents the latest milestone in the company's evolution, reinforcingTransworld's long-term investment in scalable logistics, warehousing, and distribution infrastructure.

A South Florida Business Since 1977

Founded in Miami in 1977, Transworld remains headquartered in South Florida while continuing to expand into new markets. Over the years, the company has built a reputation as a reliable distributor of hospitality televisions, appliances, HVAC systems, and related technologies from leading manufacturers.

Today, Transworld's continued expansion highlights how locally rooted companies can successfully scale while maintaining their long-standing commitment to the local community.

About Transworld Hospitality Technology Products

Transworld is a privately held hospitality technology distributor headquartered in Miami, FL. Founded in 1977, the company specializes in televisions, appliances, HVAC systems, and other equipment for hotels and hospitality properties. With distribution centers in Miami, Orlando, and Texas, expanded international reach, and the launch of Transworld Distributors, the company supports hospitality and commercial projects across the USA and internationally.

Media Contact:

Darius Artiola

SEO / SEM Marketing Specialist

Transworld Hospitality Technology Products

[email protected]

Twsdistributors.com

SOURCE Transworld Hotel Technology Products