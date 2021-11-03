Miami-Based Tzadik Properties, LLC Continues to Expand in South Dakota With Second Black Hills Estates Portfolio, Totaling More Than $4.13 Million

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, Tzadik Properties, LLC, an industry-leading, multifamily property management company, acquired more than $4.13 million in South Dakota properties, as it continues to expand its portfolio in the state.

The company has expanded with its second portfolio of South Dakota short-term rentals (Black Hills Estates Portfolio 2). The portfolio is made up of eight single-family homes. Tzadik's first Black Hills Estates Portfolio includes six single-family homes and five multi-family properties.

"These purchases align with our strategy of expanding our Black Hills Estates portfolio in South Dakota," said Tzadik Properties, LLC Chief Executive Officer Adam Marcus Hendry. "We are excited to offer eight more short-term property rentals within our second Black Hills Estates portfolio acquisition."

Black Hills Estates Portfolio 2: Single-Family Short-Term Property Rental Purchases

1023 Sagewood Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 ($330,000) : The 2,112-square-foot Sagewood Place offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The purchasing agents were Tzadik Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions Michael Davalos and VIP Properties Owner and Broker Lori Barnett . The selling agent was Mari Ann Carver with Coldwell Banker Black Hills Legacy .



The 2,112-square-foot Sagewood Place offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The purchasing agents were Tzadik Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions Michael Davalos and VIP Properties Owner and Broker . The selling agent was with . 4710 Charmwood Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 ($310,000) : Charmwood House is 2,074 square feet and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan, large windows and vaulted ceilings on the main floor are perfect for enjoying quiet time or entertaining family and friends. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Bob Drew with The Real Estate Group.



: Charmwood House is 2,074 square feet and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan, large windows and vaulted ceilings on the main floor are perfect for enjoying quiet time or entertaining family and friends. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with The Real Estate Group. 1023 E Oakland Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 ($384,900) : This 2,467-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home is situated within minutes of downtown and has easy access to the interstate, airport, Robbinsdale Park, a baseball complex, a BMX track, a hospital and more. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Jaime McKnight with Dupont Real Estate.



: This 2,467-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home is situated within minutes of downtown and has easy access to the interstate, airport, Robbinsdale Park, a baseball complex, a BMX track, a hospital and more. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with Dupont Real Estate. 13130 Geary Boulevard, Rapid City, SD 57702 ($815,000) : This secluded 4,380-square-foot home, appropriately named Peaceful Pines, offers five bedrooms and three bedrooms. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Amanda Kirschenman with Coldwell Banker Black Hills Legacy .



: This secluded 4,380-square-foot home, appropriately named Peaceful Pines, offers five bedrooms and three bedrooms. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with . 6508 Wellington Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 ($360,000) : Wellington Place is a 2,750-square-foot home that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The vaulted ceilings throughout the main level give the home a very large open feeling. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Jake Elsasser with RE/MAX.



: Wellington Place is a 2,750-square-foot home that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The vaulted ceilings throughout the main level give the home a very large open feeling. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with RE/MAX. 51 2 nd Street, Lead, SD 75554 ($474,800) : This 2,615-square-foot home, named Oak Cottage, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Beth Staeckeler with Keller Williams.



: This 2,615-square-foot home, named Oak Cottage, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with Keller Williams. 912 Fulton Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 ($490,000) : The charming Fulton House is 3,224 square feet and offers four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The entire home has been remodeled or refinished in the last three years. The home is only minutes from downtown and is walking distance to Skyline Wilderness Trail. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Seth Malott with Century 21.



: The charming Fulton House is 3,224 square feet and offers four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The entire home has been remodeled or refinished in the last three years. The home is only minutes from downtown and is walking distance to Skyline Wilderness Trail. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was with Century 21. 4811 Cliff Drive, Rapid City, SD , 57702 ($970,000) : This one-of-a-kind home, named Pine Oasis, is 3,436 square feet and features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The purchasing agents were Davalos and Barnett. The selling agent was Alicen Dupont with Dupont Real Estate.

About Tzadik Properties, LLC

Tzadik Properties, LLC is a growing, innovative and driven real estate and property management company based in Miami, Florida. Since its formation in 2007, Tzadik has managed more than $1 billion in apartment complexes, over 15 million square feet of commercial real estate, and more than 19,000 units in over 20 states. Through excellent management, a focus on company culture, and a tech-driven style of operating, Tzadik has established a reputation for "Building Lasting Relationships." In 2020, Tzadik acquired JM Real Estate, Inc., a full-service, commercial property management, leasing, sales and investment acquisition company that is located in Brevard County, Florida, and serves from Titusville to Palm Bay. Tzadik is also one of the largest owner-operators in South Dakota. Tzadik's CEO Adam Hendry recently founded L'Chaim Farm, a family-oriented farm that offers Kosher products, horseback riding lessons, after school programs for children, stall rentals, and events and party rentals. The urban farm, which is located in the heart of an orthodox Jewish neighborhood bordering Dania Beach and Hollywood, FL, is the only Cholov Yisroel Kosher Farm in Florida. For more information about Tzadik, visit https://tz-m.com or call (305) 770-6383.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Tzadik Properties, LLC

Related Links

http://www.tz-m.com

