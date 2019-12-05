Miami Based Unisex Skincare Brand CTRL Cosmetics Nominated For 2 IBE "Best In Show" Awards

BEST OVERNIGHT TREATMENT: LASTING HYDRATION Hyaluronic Acid Serum A breakthrough super serum formulated with the purest water-soluble forms of high and low molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid infuses the skin with collagen building hydration. The formula self-adjusts to deliver the precise hydration needed for a smooth, firm and radiant complexion. 30ml $135

BEST FACIAL EXFOLIATOR: REJUVENATION Facial Polish

CTRL uses the finest Amber Granules to lift away dead skin cells and reset hydration using a blend of Honey and Jojoba Seed Extract that leaves the complexion polished and renewed. The spa like vanilla scent creates a relaxing sensory experience. 2.0 oz $52

CTRL Cosmetics can be purchased at ctrlcosmetics.com and beautybridge.com

From BeautyIndependent.com November 27th

"The companies that produced the nominated items come from a pool of over 600 exhibiting brands that participated at one or more of the five editions—Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, London and Berlin, which debuted in March—of IBE in 2019. The Best In Show program, which began in 2015 after the first ever IBE in New York, has expanded significantly this year, with the number of merchandise categories increasing to 40 from 30 last year."

"Each year, these forward-thinking founders bring to market new products that not only fill gaps in the beauty and wellness space, but also continue to find white space in an increasingly crowded market," says Jillian Wright, overseer of the Best In Show Awards and co-founder of IBMG, owner of Beauty Independent. "It's important that the Best In Show awards recognize the new categories these brands are creating."

"The BIS nominated products are evaluated by a panel of seasoned retail buyers, investors, influencers and editors. Alison Ryu, managing director at venture capital firm Able Partners; Beth Santos, vice president of merchandising at Target-owned beauty e-tailer Dermstore; Melissa D'Aquila, beauty buyer at department store retailer Lord & Taylor; Deanna Utroske, editor at beauty industry trade publication Cosmetics Design; and Rachel Anise, the influencer known as Beauty Professor, are all on the panel. They're given specific categories to judge over three months, examining the products within them for functionality, efficacy, texture, durability, packaging, scent, ingredients, performance, design and social responsibility."

