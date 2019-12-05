Miami Beach-Based Terraboost Media LLC Expands Health & Wellness Initiative to MIA

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Airport (MIA) is the latest U.S. airport (joining LAS, CLE, SJC, IND) to welcome Terraboost Media's complimentary health & wellness initiative, which offers free hand sanitizer solution and wipes to airport patrons via innovative dispensers located throughout the airport. The dispensers also feature creative marketing and promotional messages from paid advertisers supporting the initiative.

"We are approaching one of the busiest travel seasons of the year and with airport check-in kiosks, armrests, and security bins being the focus of many news reports as having extremely high levels of bacteria, this is a great opportunity for Terraboost and Miami-Dade County to expand this initiative," says Brian Morrison, President/CEO of Terraboost Media. "We are very happy to be able to provide this amenity to MIA's 45 million annual passengers at no cost." Additionally, the company is also providing complimentary wipes for nursing mothers in the MIAmama nursing pods located throughout MIA.

The free hand sanitizer program has been highly successful and widely used throughout Miami-Dade County's public venues, with sponsored messages appearing on the display panels. The network of kiosks can currently be found throughout Miami-Dade's public transit (Metrorail) stations, the People Mover transit system, and all over ZooMiami. Kiosks are also being planned for PortMiami and at select parks and marinas.

Nationally, Miami Beach-based Terraboost Media has amassed an impressive media network of over 72,000 wellness kiosks across all 50 states, engaging over 200 million consumers per day. Brands can engage with their target market nationally, regionally or locally by selecting the advertising networks and/or locations that matter most. High engagement, combined with a lost cost per thousand translates into a smart marketing option.

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $31.9 billion annually and welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com. For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, transportation and more, visit www.miami-airport.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

