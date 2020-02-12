Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Honors local Miami Beach Heroes on Valentine's Day

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Pillar Board will honor a group of first responders, including a K-9, at its Annual Heroes Breakfast on Friday, February 14 at the Loews Miami Beach. Presented by City National Bank and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, this event continues the Chamber's tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community. Additionally, the Chamber will recognize Dr. Gershon Fink for his work in emergency management training. At the breakfast, each honoree will be given a gift package totaling over $5,000.

"The Annual Heroes Breakfast is one of the most popular events that the Chamber holds because it's a community event," said Chair of the Board Robin Jacobs. "The business community gathers and celebrates the bravery of individuals who play a critical role in keeping our communities safe."

Jacobs will present Dr. Fink and award for his passion in teaching people life saving tips steps on how keep people alive until EMS arrives. He has taught many residents critical skills including How to Stop the Bleed, which is a program of the American College of Surgery. He also volunteers his time to make Miami Beach more resilient.

City of Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements will present the following awards to:

Sergeant Jeffrey Motola & Alejandro Llaneras

Detective David Alvarez

Officer Steven Ybern and his K-9 partner Gunny



Fire & Ocean Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez will be present the following awards to:

Lieutenant Desislava "Desi" Stoyanova

Lifeguard Carlos Escudero

Fire Lieutenant Giancarlo Garcia

Firefighter Derek Lewis

Dispatcher Rebecca Ramos

The honorees are sponsored by a leading business or organization in the community:

BNI South Beach



City National Bank



Mango's Tropical Café



Atlantic Broadband



East of Collins



Hotwire



Trulieve



ServePro Miami Beach



Baptist Health South florida



Uptime Technologies

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 305-674-1300.

Media Contact:

Danny Diaz

(305) 674­ - 1300

Danny@MiamiBeachChamber.com

SOURCE Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

