Miami Beach Pride Concert Lights Up Miami and Debuts to Celebrate Inclusivity in Miami and Miami Beach

The concert and visual spectacle featured captivating performances and transformed the iconic Tides building in South Beach into a visual kaleidoscope of vibrant projections that celebrated diversity and the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. Video animations lit up the night, creating an unforgettable visual experience that honored Pride Month.

"We are proud of this community's ongoing efforts to celebrate and promote diversity and inclusion," said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Events like the Miami Beach Pride Concert not only highlight the richness of our cultural landscape but also demonstrate our unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community."

Greater Miami & Miami Beach is a unique community that celebrates LGBTQ+ pride year-round, embracing people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds. Dedicated to making everyone feel welcomed and valued, The Miami Beach Pride Concert exemplifies Greater Miami's dedication to creating unique programming that, while tailored for the LGBTQ+ community, can be enjoyed by all. This event underscores Greater Miami's commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming environment for diverse groups.

"Following an incredibly successful Miami Beach Pride in April, we couldn't be more thrilled to continue the important visibility through free programming for our community," said Bruce Horwich, Chairman of Miami Beach Pride. "It's the perfect way to kick off Pride Month in our community."

The Miami Beach Pride Concert included performances by:

DJ La Trice

Dalila Lugo (Vocalist — Soprano)

(Vocalist — Soprano) Gerard Ortega (Vocalist — Tenor)

(Vocalist — Tenor) Otto Santana Selis (Percussion)

(Percussion) DJ Eliad Cohen

Nikki Valentine (Singer)

(Singer) Siobhan Cronin (Violinist)

"We are honored to partner with Miami Beach Pride and the GMCVB to bring such an impactful event to our community," said Michael Rossi, Artistic Director & Founder of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival. "Music has the power to unite and inspire, and through this concert, we hope to celebrate the strength, beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community."

About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit our website at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following us on our social media channels at Facebook.com/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram.com/visitmiami and Pinterest.com/visit_miami.

About the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

Founded in 2013, Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) is a local nonprofit providing affordable, world-class musical instruction and groundbreaking performance experiences to young artists and the South Florida community. Since its inception, the organization has helped establish Miami as a premier destination for elite young classical musicians to train and perform. While the next generation of classical artists comes to Miami to receive instruction from an assembly of world-class faculty, the community benefits from accessible public concerts featuring top talent alongside many of classical music's greatest living performers rarely heard in South Florida. Recently, MMF became the first nonprofit organization to utilize innovative projection-mapping technology, transforming its already-stellar performances into immersive, awe-inspiring productions of music and light. For more information, visit miamimusicfestival.com.

About Miami Beach Pride

Miami Beach Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that produces year-round events and an annual festival and parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The event brings together members of the community, their families, friends, and allies to honor the unique spirit and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community.

SOURCE The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau