MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an International travel destination and recently recognized as the "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination" by the World Travel Awards, Miami Beach is the perfect backdrop for the film and TV community interested in securing new and additive locations for upcoming films, scripted television, documentaries and more. To help support filming efforts, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) has announced The Film Incentive Grant Program, developed to attract and encourage film production on Miami Beach. Featuring famous shorelines and waters, history-making art deco design and architecture and home to newly-rated Michelin star restaurants and celebrity Chefs, Miami Beach provides production teams with a diverse environment to enhance storylines and production. The Film Incentive Grant applies to audio-visual productions, scripted feature films and televisions show, documentaries and short films. The full list of applicable projects and exclusions can be found here.

Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority offers Film Incentive Grant Program to support the film and cinema community and showcase Miami Beach as an advantageous location.

"For decades, Miami Beach has welcomed a variety of production teams and film crews, understanding the need to deliver an abundance of accommodations and varying locations to enhance filming and audience engagement," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the MBVCA. "The Film Incentive Grant Program provides monetary support to production houses while also increasing hotel revenue through contract room nights on Miami Beach."

Eligible projects can request one-fourth of their Miami Beach production costs, up to $50,000 through the MBVCA's Film Grant Incentive Program. Notable TV series collections including Ballers, Dexter, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Magic City have all sourced locations along Miami Beach and films like Miami Vice (The Movie) and iconic cinema adventures including The Birdcage and Scarface, are synonymous with Miami Beach.

"Production scouts can easily explore Miami Beach through our interactive app options, including the new EXP Miami Beach Tours App, to access custom itineraries and stand-out landmarks perfect for filming, "add Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA.

From Ocean Drive's colorful landscape of architecture and South Pointe Park's stunning vantage point to intricately-designed spaces along Espanola Way to sprawling hotel suites overlooking the Atlantic, Miami Beach features prime real estate for teams and crews scouting new locations domestically. The versatility of the destination paired with unique experiences and attractions for talent to enjoy while in town, allows the Film Incentive Grant Program to assist maximizing production budget and leveraging a location that is easily accessible and nimble based on overall filming needs.

For full details, deadlines and grant award timelines, please click here.

To explore Miami Beach for filming consideration, download the newly-launched EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download on both Apple and Google platforms and follow @experiencemiamiamibeach on Instagram.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority