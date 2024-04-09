Miami Beach Welcomes All Visitors to Celebrate Pride with New Experiences

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly destinations in the world, Miami Beach is set to welcome all travelers to celebrate Miami Beach Pride. This year, visitors will be treated to a variety of activities and experiences, all in honor of Miami Beach Pride's 16th year on Miami Beach, a testament to the support of the LGBTQ+ community from the city and surrounding areas. From rooftop cinema screenings to the signature Sunday Parade with Grand Marshal and Headliner Billy Porter, Grand Marshal Lisa Rinna and Anchor Max Fenning, Miami Beach is prepared to share the love and celebrate the remarkable journey of Miami Beach and its reputation as a destination that embraces the LGBTQ+ community and equality.

"Miami Beach Pride has a storied history on Miami Beach and we are ready to welcome the community with open arms to mark the 16th anniversary of this positive, inclusive and celebratory weekend," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our support of the LBGT+ community is a year-round effort with dedicated programming, offers and experiences hand-crafted to cater to traveler needs."

To mark the occasion, a variety of activities and special events are planned in the month leading up to the Miami Beach Pride Parade on Sunday, April 14, including a Social Justice, Health and Wellness Evening at O Cinema South Beach on April 10, the VIP Beach Affair on April 12 at Lummus Park and two days of Festival Celebrations for the community to connect and enjoy star-studded performances. A full list of Miami Beach Pride programming can be found at www.miamibeachpride.com

"In addition to the programming planned, visitors also have access to our customized LGBTQ+ itineraries all year long via the Miami Beach EXP Tours App featuring an interactive look at the top five establishments on Miami Beach to visit and a LGBTQ+ Nightlife tour to explore," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "These recommendations have been selected by local Miami Beach leaders who are active in the LGBTQ+ community."

To learn more about Miami Beach Pride and to make plans for a future LGBTQ+ experience, download the newly-launched EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download on both Apple and Google platforms and follow @experiencemiamiamibeach on Instagram.

Media contact: [email protected]

