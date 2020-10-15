Miami Businessman Founds Sankaty Light Benefits

"Our ExecSelect™ Plan is a win win for employers, brokers and employees alike." Tweet this

"With today's soaring deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket expenses that are not typically covered by a company's primary medical plan, it's difficult and cost-prohibitive for businesses – particularly those small- to mid-size – to provide key employees with the added level of health insurance coverage they want and seek," explained Jacobson. "Our ExecSelect™ plan provides direct, tax-advantaged reimbursement to key employees and their eligible dependents for health care expenses not covered by their employer's underlying health insurance plan – and all premium costs are tax-deductible for employers."

Jacobson said that ExecSelect™ not only provides businesses with a cost-efficient tool for recruiting, retaining and rewarding high-level talent. It also affords corporate health insurance brokers a unique product that can leverage and add value to their primary health plan offerings, which can help them to boost their sales and competitive edge.

"ExecSelect™ is a 'win-win' for employers, brokers and employees alike," he added, "and there's no other product like it on the marketplace."

Jacobson, a serial entrepreneur, previously founded and successfully exited Olympus Managed Health Care, Radix Risk Management, Standby MD and Assent Medical Cost Management. Under his leadership, Olympus and its affiliates became a leading, worldwide provider of health care claims administration and cost containment services, and the firm's business model is still widely emulated today.

SLB is a Miami-based, privately held health care and insurance services company dedicated to providing businesses with cost-effective solutions to today's costly health insurance environment, such as its ExecSelect™ plan. The fully insured, excepted benefits plan is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance, an affiliate of Crum & Forster, and is currently available in 34 states. For more information on SLB, ExecSelect™ or Steven Jacobson, please visit www.sankatylight.com or call 844-SANKATY (844-726-5289).

