Miami Businessman Founds Sankaty Light Benefits
New Company Launches Unique, Tax-Advantaged 'ExecSelect™' Health Insurance Plan
Oct 15, 2020, 09:15 ET
MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven W. Jacobson has founded Sankaty Light Benefits (SLB), a health care and insurance services company that provides innovative solutions to the challenges businesses face in today's costly health insurance environment and highly competitive workplace.
According to Jacobson, President and CEO of SLB, the company's newly launched Key Employee Health Care Cost Reimbursement Plan – called ExecSelect™ – offers businesses one of the most cost-effective ways to boost their primary health plan benefits, recruitment incentives and overall compensation packages for key personnel who drive and sustain business growth.
"With today's soaring deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket expenses that are not typically covered by a company's primary medical plan, it's difficult and cost-prohibitive for businesses – particularly those small- to mid-size – to provide key employees with the added level of health insurance coverage they want and seek," explained Jacobson. "Our ExecSelect™ plan provides direct, tax-advantaged reimbursement to key employees and their eligible dependents for health care expenses not covered by their employer's underlying health insurance plan – and all premium costs are tax-deductible for employers."
Jacobson said that ExecSelect™ not only provides businesses with a cost-efficient tool for recruiting, retaining and rewarding high-level talent. It also affords corporate health insurance brokers a unique product that can leverage and add value to their primary health plan offerings, which can help them to boost their sales and competitive edge.
"ExecSelect™ is a 'win-win' for employers, brokers and employees alike," he added, "and there's no other product like it on the marketplace."
Jacobson, a serial entrepreneur, previously founded and successfully exited Olympus Managed Health Care, Radix Risk Management, Standby MD and Assent Medical Cost Management. Under his leadership, Olympus and its affiliates became a leading, worldwide provider of health care claims administration and cost containment services, and the firm's business model is still widely emulated today.
SLB is a Miami-based, privately held health care and insurance services company dedicated to providing businesses with cost-effective solutions to today's costly health insurance environment, such as its ExecSelect™ plan. The fully insured, excepted benefits plan is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance, an affiliate of Crum & Forster, and is currently available in 34 states. For more information on SLB, ExecSelect™ or Steven Jacobson, please visit www.sankatylight.com or call 844-SANKATY (844-726-5289).
