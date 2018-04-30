Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida Becomes Second Institution in the United States to Treat Patients with ViewRay's MRIdian® Linac

MRIdian is the world's first and only FDA-cleared MR image-guided radiation therapy system. It provides a unique combination of continuous magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and simultaneous radiation therapy delivery for the treatment of cancer. MRI improves tumor visibility by clearly defining the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs. The ability to see both the tumor and surrounding organs constantly throughout radiation delivery allows doctors to personalize treatment based on changes in the shape or location of the tumor and surrounding tissues using on-table adaptive therapy. As a result, doctors can quickly respond to subtle anatomical changes observed on a day-to-day basis and reshape the dose to better match the current contours of the tumor.

"Effective treatment of tumors that move, such as those in the lung, liver and pancreas, has been a long-standing challenge for radiation oncologists, often requiring difficult trade-offs in targeting, dosing and tissue sparing, or rendering patients untreatable with radiation," said Minesh Mehta, M.D., Deputy Director and Chief of Radiation Oncology at Miami Cancer Institute. "With MRIdian Linac, we can visualize the tumor and surrounding tissues simultaneously during treatment delivery – something that's not feasible on other radiation therapy machines – and thereby track these mobile tumors allowing us to minimize the exposure of adjacent, normal tissues by modifying the treatment plan. Ultimately we believe this will help to improve outcomes and decrease side effects for our patients."

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 10 hospitals, more than 40 physician practices, 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence spanning across Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

