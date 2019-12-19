Miami Classical Music Festival Announces Official 2020 Festival Program

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Classical Music Festival (MCMF), an intensive training program for the next generation of classical musicians to work with world-renowned mentors and gain professional performing experience, announces the lineup for its 2020 season from June 8 through July 26, 2020 at various venues in Miami. Celebrating its seventh season, MCMF promises an exciting schedule of public concerts that all community members can understand and enjoy.

This season will include acclaimed milestone productions and promises fun for entire families with Jules Massenet's Cendrillon, of Cinderella fame, Georges Bizet's Carmen, Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring and Monteverdi's La Favola D'Orfeo. MCMF's Alumni Division will host the opera production of Jake Heggie's Out of Darkness: Two Remain, conducted by MCMF Artistic Director, Michael Rossi. On the Fourth of July, the annual Independence Day Broadway Concerts will be held with the 70-piece MCMF Symphony Orchestra. The event draws more than 5,000 and this year's sponsor is Atlantic Broadband.

Recognized as one of Miami Beach's signature patriotic events, the Fourth of July concert series is an annual tradition produced by the festival's highly vetted talent and is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the joy and beauty of classical music events. Hosted at Lummus Park and presented by the Ocean Drive Association, it's a celebration that everyone can enjoy.

Additional festival productions include Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods, which was renowned on Broadway and most recently hit screens as a major motion picture. Symphony concerts will be Mahler's Symphony No. 7, Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé, Suites 1 and 2, and MCMF's Professional Wagner Institute Program will feature the production of Das Rheingold, the first in Wagner's Ring Cycle.

This year, 300 students from over 25 countries will receive instruction from an assembly of world-class faculty while the community benefits from accessible public concerts featuring many of the industry's most talented artists.

The Festival will present over 75 public events including the MCMF Wagner Institute, full opera productions, symphonic concerts, piano performances by guest artists, numerous piano recitals and chamber music performances by MCMF participants, Opera Aria Nights, Zarzuela Project, Broadway Nights, The Betsy-South Beach Chamber Series, more than 30 masterclasses, and more.

For more information about the festival, visit www.miamimusicfestival.com.

