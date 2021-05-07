Miami Classical Music Festival Open Call for Student Applications 2021 Summer Program

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Classical Music Festival (MCMF), an intensive training program for the next generation of classical musicians, has officially opened its call for student applications for summer 2021. MCMF will host global young artists selected from top conservatories and universities for three weeks of performances in multiple exciting Miami Beach venues. Student applications close on May 15, 2021.

MCMF 2021 is anchored by two opera productions: Jules Massenet's Cendrillon (Cinderella) and Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring. Both will be performed in one of the highest-profile venues in Miami Beach, the breathtaking Faena Forum .

A major cornerstone of the MCMF experience is the opportunity to perform core operatic literature with a full orchestra. The MCMF Orchestra is comprised of the country's most talented young instrumentalists, who will also have the opportunity to perform a series of festive patriotic concerts through the Independence Day weekend.

The 2021 Festival is designed with the health and safety of both participants and audiences as top priorities. To that end, MCMF is partnering with industry professionals to create the safest possible environment for the in-person Festival session, allowing students to confidently do their best artistic work, while adhering to CDC guidelines.

MCMF's highly respected Conducting Institute returns in 2021, led by acclaimed conductor and educator Mark Gibson. The program culminates in an in-person public performance that will be video-recorded.

The Betsy – South Beach has been the host hotel for MCMF since its founding and continues to be a special venue for evening student performances and more. Jonathan Plutzik, owner of The Betsy Hotel and Chair of the Ocean Drive Association said, "We embraced the potential of this exciting festival early on and are so excited to watch as it has become such an important cultural contributor to our Miami Beach community and the region."

The Faena Forum and Faena Art are a major sponsor and partner of MCMF 2021. Faena Forum is a pioneering new building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Rem Koolhaas/OMA and the home of Faena Art in Miami. Faena Forum was envisioned by Alan Faena as the cultural heart of Faena District Miami Beach, which encompasses six blocks of new development designed by OMA, Foster + Partners, and Brandon Haw, and the renovation of historic buildings.

