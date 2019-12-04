Miami Classical Music Festival Opens Call For Student Applications 2020 Program

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Classical Music Festival (MCMF), an intensive training program for the next generation of classical musicians to work with world-renowned mentors and gain professional performing experience, has officially opened its call for student applications for the 2020 program. Going into its seventh season, MCMF will host young artists from around the world selected from top conservatories and universities. Deadlines for student applications are January 15, 2020 for Live Auditions and April 1, 2020 for recorded video auditions.

MCMF's vocal productions in 2020 are comprised of world-famous namesakes such as Georges Bizet's Carmen, Jules Massenet's Cendrillon (Cinderella), Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods, Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring and Monteverdi's La Favola D'Orfeo. The festival receives nearly 1,500 international applications each season, with 300 students selected for the elevated experience through a rigorous audition process. They've welcomed students and faculty from over 25 countries, and those selected come to Miami Beach for an unmatched educational experience with lasting international connections.

Talented young classical musicians train and perform in sunny Miami under a world-class faculty of 60 members. Selected students work with renowned vocal experts from the world's leading institutions including the Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera, Houston Grand Opera, New York Philharmonic, Utah Symphony and others. MCMF's training institutes in Orchestra, Opera, Broadway, Piano and Conducting reflect the standards and practices of professional companies. Young singers, pianists, conductors, and other talent participate in a program of varied and intensive training with real-time experience around every corner. In addition to hard work, it's a fun experience that promises to break down barriers and open new doors for students.

MCMF's Alumni Division will host the opera production of Jake Heggie's Out of Darkness: Two Remain, conducted by MCMF Artistic Director, Michael Rossi. Also, students can apply to MCMF's Professional Wagner Institute Program. Participants prepare and rehearse a staged and costumed production with orchestra, aside a full curriculum. In 2020, students will join the production of Das Rheingold, the first in Wagner's Ring Cycle.

Through their continuous and generous partnerships, the festival is proud to call Miami Beach Senior High its main rehearsal location, The Betsy South Beach its office and host hotel, with major concerts performed at the venue and other staple Miami Beach locations and beyond. Students who select on-campus residence stay in Miami Beach hotels.

For more information about applying to the program, visit www.miamimusicfestival.com.

