Miami Climate 365 Announces Event Lineup for Miami Climate Week 2026

March 14 to 21, 2026 | More than 40 countywide community events will mobilize Miami-Dade to address extreme heat, flooding, and drive local climate solutions



MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Climate 365 (MC365), a year-round initiative that unites public, private, and community leaders to strengthen Miami-Dade's response to climate risks, today announced the official lineup for the second annual Miami Climate Week (MCW) 2026, taking place March 14 to 21 across Miami-Dade County.

With rising temperatures, sunny-day flooding, and sea level rise increasingly reshaping daily life in South Florida, Miami Climate Week is a ground-up showcase of community-driven climate solutions that brings together community organizations, researchers, public agencies, and residents to drive real-world action.

Miami Climate Week 2026 will feature more than 40 events led by over 50 community-based organizations, universities, public agencies, and cultural institutions across Miami-Dade County. Workshops, forums, and hands-on activities throughout the week will highlight solutions such as resilient infrastructure to mitigate flooding, strategies to address extreme heat, emerging climate research, and neighborhood-level nature-based solutions.

Two major convenings will anchor the week's programming: the Resilience 365 Conference , hosted by the University of Miami Climate Resilience Institute on March 17-18; and Impact in Action: Community Meets Research with the Resilient305 Collaborative, on March 19 at The Kampong. These events will bring together national and regional leaders, researchers, community nonprofits, and public sector partners to examine emerging approaches to climate resilience and translate research and data into practical solutions for Miami-Dade communities.

"Building resilience requires a whole-of-society approach. This year we examine the intersection of gray and green infrastructure, finance, and public health," said Michael Berkowitz, Executive Director of the Climate Resilience Institute at the University of Miami. "Miami Climate Week and the Resilience 365 Conference create a space for researchers, policymakers, and community leaders to focus on what works. By bringing together the people generating the data with those implementing solutions on the ground, we can move from research to real-world impact."

The week's programming reflects the growing collaboration between research institutions, government, and community organizations working on climate solutions across the region.

"Climate action in Miami is not theoretical. It is measurable, it is local, and it is happening in real time," said David A. Duckenfield, executive director of Miami Climate 365. "From neighborhood organizations to research institutions, leaders across Miami-Dade are working block by block to strengthen communities and advance practical solutions. Miami Climate Week highlights that progress and turns ideas into action."

Miami Climate Week 2026 signature events include:

Climate and Culture Dialogue at The Bass (March 14): Hosted at The Bass Museum in Miami Beach, the Climate Museum and eco-artist Xavier Cortada will explore how cultural institutions can move beyond awareness to inspire climate action.

Native Ecological Preservation at The Deering Estate (March 14): Hosted at the historic Deering Estate, this volunteer planting initiative will demonstrate nature-based adaptation through the restoration of native species.

Heat Season Recap and 2026 Forecast (March 16): Hosted by Miami-Dade County, county officials and National Weather Service leadership will review last year's heat response efforts, including the operation of 64 cooling sites and expanded outreach, and outline preparedness strategies for the upcoming season. Extreme heat remains the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide.

Resilience 365 Conference (March 17 and 18): Hosted by the University of Miami Climate Resilience Institute in Coral Gables, national and regional leaders will examine resilient housing, resilience finance, urban water management, AI and data science applications, heat health, and equitable infrastructure. The program also includes a closed-door roundtable with the chief resilience officer focused on implementation.

Impact in Action: Community Meets Research with The Resilient305 Collaborative (March 19): Held at The Kampong, this event will highlight the work of the Resilient305 Collaborative (R305C), a partnership uniting universities, community organizations, local governments, and business leaders across Greater Miami and The Beaches to advance climate research and action. The program will unveil findings from a year of collaborative research between community nonprofits and scientists from the University of Miami and Florida International University, and debut the Miami Resilience Meter, an online dashboard tracking neighborhood conditions across more than 17 indicators, including flooding frequency, heat exposure, and access to transit. The event will also invite additional nonprofits to join the Collaborative's research network to strengthen the data and insights guiding climate solutions across Miami.

Climate Change and Women's Health Forum (March 19): Hosted by The CLEO Institute in Miami, experts will examine how rising temperatures disproportionately affect women's health and maternal outcomes.

Climate Migration Panel at the Historic Hampton House (March 20): Hosted at the Historic Hampton House in Brownsville, academic and human rights leaders will explore how climate impacts are driving displacement locally and globally.

Biscayne Bay Kayak Clean Up (March 21): Led by Miami Waterkeeper in Biscayne Bay, volunteers will remove marine debris from mangrove and coastal habitats while highlighting the role of community stewardship in protecting critical ecosystems.

Coastal Resilience Forum (March 21): Hosted at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in partnership with The REEFLINE, scientists, conservation leaders, and local officials will explore hybrid seawall infrastructure, coral reef restoration, and historic preservation strategies designed to address sea level rise and storm surge.

Day in the Dirt at The Underline (March 21): Hosted along Miami's 10-mile Underline urban trail, volunteers will plant native flora that supports green infrastructure, helping reduce urban heat and improve stormwater absorption.

These events are among more than 40 community-driven activities scheduled across Miami-Dade County throughout the week. A full list of Miami Climate Week events, including full event descriptions, locations, and directions, is available at MiamiClimate365.com .

Through Miami Climate Week, MC365 connects science, public policy, and grassroots leadership to strengthen Miami-Dade's ability to prepare for climate risks. Organizations and residents are invited to host, co-host, or participate in events that advance practical solutions and elevate local leadership.

The week also supports broader regional efforts tied to Miami-Dade County's Risk and Resilience Tech Hub , a regional initiative advancing climate technology, research, and implementation through collaboration among government, industry, academia, and philanthropy.

The inaugural Miami Climate Week, held in March 2025, convened more than 2,600 participants across 43 events hosted by 58 partner organizations throughout the region. The first Resilience 365 Conference convened more than 100 speakers and 300 attendees to examine topics ranging from clean energy innovation to equitable climate adaptation.

About Miami Climate 365

Miami Climate 365 (MC365) is a year-round initiative focused on strengthening community-driven efforts to address environmental challenges across Miami-Dade County. The collaborative effort unites stakeholders around practical solutions to extreme heat, flooding, and related climate risks. Miami Climate Week serves as the flagship event of the MC365 initiative, showcasing progress and mobilizing action. For more information, visit www.miamiclimate365.com .

About University of Miami Climate Resilience Institute

The Climate Resilience Institute supports interdisciplinary research and education to deliver solutions to climate impacts and environmental stressors in partnership with industry, government, and community stakeholders. For more information, visit resilience.miami.edu .

About Miami Climate Week

Miami Climate Week is the signature event of Miami Climate 365, designed to mobilize residents, institutions, and organizations around collective climate action across Miami-Dade County. Through workshops, forums, and volunteer opportunities, the week strengthens partnerships and advances long-term strategies. For more information, visit www.miamiclimate365.com/about-mcweek .

