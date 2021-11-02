Miami Dade College Selects Canvas LMS to Empower its More Than 120,000 Students

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure and Miami Dade College (MDC) today announced the College has selected Canvas as its new learning management system, to empower student success and completion through reliable, open and inclusive educational technology. Canvas LMS is part of the Instructure Learning Platform, and is the market share leader in higher education. Through the Canvas implementation, MDC and Instructure will collaborate to support the institution's diverse student population with a fully mobile and accessible solution, and to ensure a smooth transition for students and teachers as they migrate away from the previous LMS provider.

"Miami Dade College is an economic, cultural, and civic leader, advancing the education of a diverse global community. Instructure is honored to support their community of educators and students," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Platform reliability is more essential than ever, due to the variability of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent surge in online education. Instructure can deliver the flexible, consistent student experience Miami Dade requires through Canvas, with its intuitive and easy to use design that supports all students."

There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in MDC's student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, college credit certificates, digital badges, rapid credentials, apprenticeships, and more. MDC was looking for a robust learning management system that offers a mobile experience to create inclusivity for adult students on the go, as well as multilingual support.

Canvas is a fully SaaS learning environment that streamlines interaction and builds strong relationships between teachers and students, whether in the physical, blended or fully online classroom. Traditionally, technology designed to support blended and online learning was inflexible, hard to build courses in, hard to export data from, and failed to deliver on the expectations of today's students and faculty looking to drive a more engaging online experience. This resulted in poorly designed and executed courses which impacted adoption across an institution. Canvas was created to simplify teaching so faculty can spend more time engaging students in ways that elevate learning.

"Our mission is to change lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences, and using Canvas will help us advance that goal," said Dr. Malou C. Harrison, MDC Provost. "Innovation in higher education has accelerated and evolves each day as we serve more minority students than any other college in the U.S. Finding the right learning management tools that can rise to meet that evolution was imperative, and why we selected Canvas LMS."

The Instructure Learning Platform is an open, reliable, and extensible learning ecosystem enabling a digital learning environment for educators, students, and institutions. The platform is made up of several key pillars—such as assessment, professional development, and analytics —that work together to enrich, support, and connect every aspect of teaching and learning. The Canvas family of tools makes up the learning management pillar of the Instructure Learning Platform.

