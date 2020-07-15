Miami-Dade County announces new Sponsor-a-Road partnership with Wheels Up focused on beautifying Card Sound Road

MIAMI, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County's Sponsor-a-Road Program, managed by Neat Streets Miami and housed in the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, has partnered with private aviation company Wheels Up to sponsor Card Sound Road from US1 to Monroe County Line. It is the first local business to partner in the program.

The Sponsor-a-Road Program provides businesses and organizations the opportunity to sponsor roadside maintenance along a section of the County's roadway system equaling or exceeding one mile in length and/or a traffic circle. Through these partnerships, Miami-Dade County officials aim to promote community pride by investing in cleaner and more welcoming roadways throughout Miami-Dade County.

"I am grateful to Wheels Up for stepping up and generously partnering with the County in the upkeep of our popular Card Sound Road," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said. "With a focus on our continuing efforts to make our County more resilient, I hope their efforts inspire others to partner with Neat Streets Miami and share our community's goal to beautify our roadways."

Justin Firestone, Wheels Up Co-Founder and Miami native, commented: "Wheels Up is very proud to sponsor this historic Miami-Dade County roadway. We strongly believe as a company that we don't just serve our members in the air but that it is our responsibility to also serve the communities in which our members and our employees live. We hope to create a more welcoming landscape for the many residents and visitors that travel this route."

"Maintained streets are necessary if Miami-Dade County is to be a world class community and tourist destination," said Neat Streets Miami Chairman and District 9 Commissioner Dennis Moss. "The Sponsor-a-Road program gives us an opportunity to partner with organizations and businesses in a community-based effort to improve neighborhood aesthetics and build community pride."

SOURCE Wheels Up