Miami-Dade Principal of the Year, Chantal G. Osborne, Receives New Car From Headquarter Toyota

MIAMI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquarter Toyota, a family-owned dealership serving South Florida for over 30 years, celebrated Chantal G. Osborne, the 2024 Miami-Dade Public Schools Principal of the Year, by presenting her with the keys to a new Toyota Corolla during a ceremony at their Hialeah facility. The car, with a 3-year lease, was generously donated by Headquarter Toyota to honor Osborne's exceptional contributions to education.

Chantal G. Osborne, Alexandra Esteve Ruge, and Judy L. Farcus Serra

Since 2021, Osborne has led Lindsey Hopkins Technical College (LHTC), serving over 2,300 students in various technical programs. Under her leadership, LHTC boasts a job placement rate of 91% and a licensure rate of 100%.

"Today, we celebrate not only Chantal Osborne's achievements but also her unwavering dedication to shaping future generations through education," said Alexandra Esteve, Chief Marketing Officer of Headquarter Toyota. "As a family-owned business deeply rooted in South Florida, we are honored to recognize educators like Chantal, who make a profound impact on the lives of those who will become future business owners, executives, and leaders in our community."

Osborne's commitment has been evident throughout her career. She was also named the 2006-2007 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Teacher of the Year while at Jose Marti Middle School in Hialeah. Her impact has resonated in Miami-Dade County's educational landscape.

"It is a privilege to be recognized with this generous gift by Headquarter Toyota and to receive this incredible honor by Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Dade Association of School Administrators," said Osborne. "As educators, our mission is to provide a supportive learning environment that equips students with the practical skills, knowledge, and confidence necessary for success. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of my students."

Since 1990, Headquarter Toyota has served over three million customers, earning recognition as the largest Hispanic-owned dealership in the U.S. Known for exceptional customer service and performance, Headquarter Toyota consistently ranks among the top 1% of Toyota dealerships nationwide.

The ceremony, held at the Headquarter Toyota showroom, was attended by Dade Association of School Administrators Executive Director Jorge L. Garcia and President Dr. Heather Tyler, marking another significant moment in Osborne's career as she received the keys to her new Toyota Corolla from Esteve.

