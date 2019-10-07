Miami-Dade Purchases 33 Proterra Catalyst® E2 Electric Buses and Proterra Charging Systems

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that Miami-Dade has agreed to purchase 33, 40-foot Proterra Catalyst® E2 electric buses with DuoPower drivetrain technology and up to 75 plug-in Proterra chargers. With 33 electric buses and charging systems, Miami-Dade represents the largest electric bus order on the East Coast.

"Florida is one of the most vulnerable areas in the country to climate change, and Miami is working tirelessly to lower its greenhouse gas emissions," said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. "Deploying battery-electric buses is one of the best actions we can take to improve our environment and our community's public health. We are looking forward to working with Proterra to deliver clean, quiet transportation to Miami-Dade."

To further the Mayor's objectives, Miami has made a strong commitment to reduce fossil fuel consumption with at least 50 percent of the county's buses being electrically powered by 2035. Transitioning to zero-emission buses presents a critical opportunity to cut pollution, reduce oil dependence and support a healthier community. With zero tailpipe emissions or pollutants, Proterra battery-electric buses eliminate about 230,000 pounds of CO2 emissions annually for every diesel vehicle replaced by a zero-emission bus. Deploying battery-electric buses is an essential solution to reducing pollution in communities, especially in urban cities.

In addition to environmental benefits, the Proterra Catalyst vehicle offers superior performance with nearly twice the horsepower of a standard diesel bus and five times better fuel efficiency. The Proterra Catalyst electric bus also has the longest range of any battery-electric bus in its class.

Miami-Dade is installing up to 75 plug-in chargers to support future expansion of their electric vehicle fleet. Proterra will provide turn-key infrastructure installation, managing the process from start to finish. Working with the county and local utility, Proterra's team of in-house experts will design and implement the best charging infrastructure solution for Miami-Dade, simplifying the transition to an electric fleet. Proterra's purpose-built high-power charging systems utilize standardized J1772-CCS plug-in technology, providing Miami-Dade the opportunity to charge other electric vehicles in addition to Proterra electric buses. Proterra chargers are also vehicle-to-grid capable and smart-grid ready.

"Miami-Dade has shown exemplary leadership, embracing proven EV technology and planning for a scalable electric fleet implementation," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "Proterra's expertise in vehicle design, battery technology, charging systems and infrastructure installation best positions us to support Miami-Dade's transition to zero-emission transit vehicles."

Proterra recently announced that is has more than 100 customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. With nearly 10 million miles of service across North America, Proterra vehicles have tackled some of the toughest routes in all climates. From buses to batteries and charging systems, Proterra puts innovation first and continues to advance electric vehicle technology to deliver the best performing transit vehicles.

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission, heavy-duty electric vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. The company's configurable Catalyst platform is designed to serve the daily mileage needs of a wide range of transit routes on a single charge. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

SOURCE Proterra

Related Links

http://www.proterra.com

