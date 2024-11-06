Miami-Dade Voters Overwhelmingly Support Countywide Free Public Wi-Fi Expansion Led by Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark vote, over 776,000 Miami-Dade residents, or 76.72% of voters, voiced strong support for expanding free public Wi-Fi access across the county. Spearheaded by Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, this non-binding initiative signals widespread public backing for efforts to bridge the digital divide and create greater internet access for all residents.

Commissioner McGhee, who has a distinguished background in public service as an assistant prosecutor, author, adjunct professor, and former Minority Leader of the Florida House, has made digital equity a priority. "This initiative is about ensuring that every family, student, farmer, and senior citizen in Miami-Dade has access to the internet—a critical resource in today's world," McGhee said. "Expanding free public Wi-Fi would help close the gap for marginalized communities and create opportunities for economic mobility and generational wealth."

Many families in Miami-Dade, especially in low-income and underserved areas, still lack reliable internet access. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, approximately 25% of students—about 88,000 children—do not have access to high-speed internet at home, a gap that impacts their ability to complete homework, attend virtual classes, and use online resources critical for educational success.

The county's senior citizens are also among the most digitally underserved. AARP reports that 34% of seniors in the U.S. do not have internet access at home. For older adults, reliable internet is vital to accessing health information, staying in touch with family, and connecting with social services. As Miami-Dade's population ages, ensuring that seniors have access to free public Wi-Fi will help combat social isolation and improve quality of life.

"From schoolchildren to seniors, every resident in Miami-Dade deserves equal access to the digital tools that define our daily lives," McGhee said. "This isn't just a technology issue—it's a matter of equity and opportunity."

Rural communities in Miami-Dade also face unique connectivity challenges. Farmers, for example, rely on the internet for essential agricultural technologies like precision farming, weather tracking, and market data. Yet, 22% of farms across the U.S. still lack reliable internet access, according to the USDA.

"Expanding public Wi-Fi to rural areas would allow our farmers to access the latest technologies and remain competitive," McGhee explained. "A digitally connected agricultural sector benefits everyone in Miami-Dade County."

Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Kansas City have already adopted free public Wi-Fi to promote digital inclusion and foster innovation. By expanding public Wi-Fi, Miami-Dade can join these pioneering communities, moving closer to becoming a world-class county where no resident is left behind in the digital age.

"Miami-Dade can't reach its full potential as a world-class community without ensuring that every resident has the tools to thrive in the 21st century," said McGhee. "Expanding free public Wi-Fi is about more than just convenience—it's about giving families, students, seniors, and farmers the digital resources they need to succeed."

