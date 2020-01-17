Miami Design District To Host Fashion Show For Official National Football Players' Wives Association, For Super Bowl LIV 2020 In Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Design District is partnering with Off The Field Players' Wives Association , to bring the 19th Annual Players' Wives Fashion Show to the neighborhood on Friday, January 31, 2020, kicking off Super Bowl LIV 2020 weekend in Miami.

Known as a marquee event of Super Bowl week, the Off the Field Players' Wives Association Fashion Show will take place at Miami Design District's Palm Court, where more than 40 wives and significant others of current and former NFL Players, including this year's Off the Field event chairs, Dionne Boldin (wife of Anquan Boldin, retired 3x Pro-Bowler, 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion); Kijifa Vick (wife of Michael Vick, retired 4x Pro-Bowler); and Ericka Lassiter (wife of NFL safety Kwamie Lassiter), among others, will walk the runway in fashions from the Miami Design District's retail stores including: Alice & Olivia, Boheme Boutique, Cuyana, Emilio Pucci, Frame, Hublot, Jhoanna Alba, Kiki de Montparnasse, Lanvin, Sevan Bıçakçı, Tighemi and Zadig et Voltaire. Additionally, contributors from ESPN's The Undefeated, Kelley Carter and Jason Reid are confirmed to emcee the event, where football, fashion and philanthropy will collide. All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit former First Lady Michelle Obama's Reach Higher Initiative to inspire students in the U.S. to complete their education past high school.

The Miami Design District will also be kicking off Super Style Week, devoted to all things Super Bowl, on Wednesday, January 29th through the Super Bowl on Sunday, February, 2nd. The week will include a series of in-store events and activations hosted by star athletes at some of the District's top retailers.

FASHION SHOW TICKETS: VIP tickets and seating for the 19th annual Off the Field Players' Wives Fashion Show on Friday, January 31st are limited. For more information/purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/otfpwa-19th-annual-charity-fashion-show-tickets-76182761691

For more information on the Miami Design District, visit http://www.miamidesigndistrict.net/

For more information on Off The Field Players' Wives Association, visit http://offthefieldpwa.org/

