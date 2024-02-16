Miami Dolphins and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Tackle Food Insecurity to Serve 500 Meals to South Florida Families

"We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Ambetter and our shared commitment to impacting the South Florida community. Together we are supporting local families by easing their financial strain as we provide meals to residents in Miami Gardens," said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller.

This food relief event is part of Ambetter from Sunshine Health's larger initiative to promote better health outcomes and reduce social determinants of health (SDOH), which are barriers that can impact a person's ability to engage in the healthcare support they need to live healthier lives. For example, food insecurity, homelessness, job loss, education, and social isolation.

"We know that food insecurity is associated with poor health outcomes, including higher odds of chronic disease and mental illness," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health. "Ambetter is committed to combating these issues through community outreach and education to help Floridians get and stay healthy. We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins for teaming up with us to support the South Florida community."

Ambetter assists Florida communities with programs that reduce the impact of SDOH by partnering with more than 600 community groups that help support the social safety net.

The health plan's Community Resource Database connects anyone in need with community resources and support programs.

Floridians can also call the Community Connections Help Line at 1-866-775-2192 to be connected with local resources.

Learn more about the health plan's community support at SunshineHealth.com/supporting-florida-communities.html.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provide insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information on Ambetter from Sunshine Health, visit Ambetter.Sunshinehealth.com or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770).

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About the Miami Dolphins:

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. A steward of the South Florida community, the Dolphins have raised more than $64 million for cancer research through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, impacted more than 60,000 youth players and coaches through the Junior Dolphins program and have improved relationships and fostered understanding of more than 100 organizations through the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

SOURCE Ambetter

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.