MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami-Dubai Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) has officially launched, creating a platform for collaboration between Miami and Dubai. The launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at the Capital Club in Dubai. Sponsored by Evoca Bank and the Keran Foundation, the event will bring together business leaders and organizations to explore opportunities for growth and cooperation.

Co-founded by Yolanda Perez and Nick Naamou, the MDCC is focused on supporting trade, investment, and shared initiatives. "Our goal is to connect professionals and businesses in both cities to create meaningful partnerships," said Nick Naamou, Co-Founder and Chair. The Chamber aims to use partnerships and modern tools to support its members and promote progress in Miami and Dubai.

The MDCC provides services such as trade connections, professional networks, and access to learning resources. It also encourages sustainable practices and cultural exchange to strengthen ties between the two cities. "We want to assist businesses in understanding international operations and finding new opportunities," said Yolanda Perez, Co-Founder and Chair.

The event will introduce plans for trade missions, forums, and foreign investment programs. Led by an experienced team, the Chamber seeks to connect professionals and businesses ready to expand their activities internationally. "This effort is about building lasting relationships between two vibrant cities," said Spiro Vamvakos, VP of Operations.

About the Miami-Dubai Chamber of Commerce

The Miami-Dubai Chamber of Commerce connects Miami and Dubai as centers for global business, supporting trade, innovation, and sustainable progress. With a leadership team spanning diverse sectors, the MDCC offers resources and support to help members achieve their goals.

About Evoca Bank

Evoca Bank is a financial institution dedicated to helping businesses and individuals thrive with practical and modern banking services. Focused on sustainable progress, Evoca Bank assists clients in understanding and navigating complex markets.

About the Keran Foundation

The Keran Foundation is a philanthropic organization that supports education, innovation, and cultural exchange. By working with partners and creating effective programs, the foundation promotes meaningful change in communities worldwide.

