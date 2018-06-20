FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill announces partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, an organization that, for over a century, has helped put young people on the path to great futures by providing an affordable, safe place where they can learn and grow to achieve their full potential through a variety of programs.

Although Miami Grill is a longtime contributor to many local organizations in their home market, they felt this charity was a way to support the communities they serve nationwide. As a first initiative, the Miami-based restaurant chain is partnering with The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Florida to help provide free swimming lessons to local club members this summer. Currently, drowning is the leading cause of injury/death among children ages 1-4 in Florida, with the state's drowning death rate being the highest in the nation.

It costs $20 per child to provide swimming lessons by a certified instructor. The "Help Save the Life of a Child" campaign begins in June with donations being collected at Miami Grill and Miami Subs Grill locations throughout South Florida. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide swimming lessons to children throughout the tri-county area. "We are proud to be a part of such an important initiative and very honored to be partnering with B&GC, an organization that is vital to the communities they serve. We look forward to a long and rewarding association," stated Steven Klass, executive vice president of marketing, who has been spearheading this project for Miami Grill.

Miami Grill continues to expand both domestically and internationally with a concentrated development targeted to Central and North Florida, where the chain recently entered the Jacksonville and Gainesville markets. Construction is underway at One Daytona, Orlando and Green Acres. International development continues at a robust pace with a new restaurant in Pakistan to be followed by multiple locations. Expansion is also underway in South Carolina, Texas, Malaysia, Panama and Ecuador.

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1 Inc. and key equity partner Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill and its "Everything Goes" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs

Founded in 1860, the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The goal is to provide world-class Club experiences that assure success is within reach of every child who walks through the doors. We want all members to graduate from high school with a plan for the future; demonstrate good character and citizenship by participating in leadership training and volunteering in community service projects; and engage in sports and activities that promote a healthy lifestyle. Boys & Girls Clubs has been unwavering in our commitment to the well-being of children and their preparation for future success; providing girls and boys with diverse after-school and summer activities that meet their interests and developmental needs. Clubs are guidance-oriented in order to help young people develop a system of values related to family, community and country and to make appropriate and satisfying choices in all aspects of their lives. This commitment has guided us in equipping our youth for success through three strategic programming areas: academic success, good character & citizenship and healthy lifestyles. The Boys & Girls Clubs is recognized as a leading advocate for youth, providing girls and boys with a range of proven programs and services that instill a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence.

