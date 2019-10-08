Miami Grill® 'Easy to Eat. Hard to Resist'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill®, the number one choice for wings, has unveiled its "Easy to Eat. Hard to Resist" wings promotion, which will be sure to deliver flavor that's bad to the boneless.

From now until December 31, Miami Grill restaurants nationwide will offer a 10-piece boneless wings platter, served with its famous seasoned fries, celery and blue cheese at the great value of only $6.59. Miami Grill's boneless wings are 100 percent all-white meat chicken breast and are one of the most popular selections offered. The wings category is one of the brand's best-selling signature items and a fan-favorite, including Krispy, grilled and naked wings.

"Football season is prime time to enjoy our high-quality boneless wings at a great value," said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. "Americans are expected to eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl weekend, and we plan to satisfy their cravings with mouthwatering options all season long."

Miami Grill is your one-stop-shop for dining, drinks, football and catering needs, including office and home parties. Featuring a diverse menu with signature items such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings and gyros, as well as fresh Angus steak burgers, grilled chicken and fish, delicious freshly made salads, imported and domestic beer and wine, and the iconic fan-favorite seasoned fries. It's all served up with quality guest service, fresh ingredients and made to order.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Miami Grill® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its "Everything Goes®" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

Contact:

Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (954) 703-7938, chris@bitnergroup.com

Related Files

Easy to Eat. Hard to Resist.jpg

Miami Grill.jpg

Related Links

Miami Grill Franchise

SOURCE Miami Grill

Related Links

http://www.mymiamigrill.com

