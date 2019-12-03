BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill®, the iconic, fast casual restaurant chain that serves the best cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, burgers and more, is currently seeking franchise partners in the Jacksonville market.

Miami Grill® Looking to Expand in Jacksonville Market

After opening a corporate-owned restaurant, the turnkey operation (located at 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd.) was refranchised in 2019 to an existing franchise partner that will open his third unit in 2020. Miami Grill is now seeking to expand its presence in the Jacksonville DMA, which is part of the company's aggressive growth plan to include all major metro areas throughout Florida.

"The expansion of Miami Grill is crucial to our overall success," said Robert Haar, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We're targeting the development of the brand throughout Central and North Florida. Without exception, all cities that we have re-entered have proven to be extremely receptive to us being back. We continue to maintain very strong brand equity in all of the major metro markets."

The chain started with a single restaurant in Key West, Florida in 1983 called Mr. Submarine. From there, it experienced rapid growth as "Miami Subs" during the 90s, garnering a cult-like following. In 2012, Miami Subs partnered with international music sensation and equity owner "Pitbull," to truly take the company to the next level, while subsequently rebranding as Miami Grill.

"What makes Miami Grill so special is that everything on our menu is authentic and made fresh to order," said Evan Friedman, Executive Vice President. "If you loved Miami Subs, wait until you experience Miami Grill."

Qualified franchise partners receive full support from the Miami Grill corporate office in the areas of real estate and site selection, financing, construction and design, operations and training systems, marketing, point of sale decisions, as well as purchasing and distribution assistance.

Following is a link to the company's Branches of Growth Guide -- https://bit.ly/35JY99R.

"Our training and ongoing support is an immersion program that is designed to create a foundation for success for franchisees and their teams," said Friedman. "Having additional locations in the Jacksonville market will provide greater economies of scale in growing brand exposure and developing marketing assets."

By offering a delicious menu with a wide variety of choices made fresh to order, drive-thrus, take out service, delivery to your door, vibrant dining rooms with an enhanced service platform to enjoy the great food, Coke® products, wine and a selection of imported and domestic beers in chilled glasses, Miami Grill truly has something for everyone.

Interested franchisees can reach out to Haar via e-mail (rhaar@miamigrillcorp.com) and/or phone (954-973-0350).

"A franchise is all about relationships," said Haar. "We are looking for qualified, experienced, business-minded people who are interested in a long-term commitment and have the same passion for the brand that we have. We're certain that Miami Grill provides a phenomenal business opportunity."

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its "Everything Goes ®" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

Contact: Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (954) 703-7938, chris@bitnergroup.com

Related Files

Miami Grill.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Miami Grill

Related Links

http://www.miamigrillfranchise.com

