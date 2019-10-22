Miami Grill® Looking to Expand in Orlando Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Grill®, the iconic, fast casual restaurant chain, is currently seeking franchise partners in the Orlando market.

After opening a corporate-owned restaurant in Kissimmee in June, Miami Grill is now seeking to expand its presence in the Orlando DMA, which is part of the company's aggressive growth plan to include all major metro areas throughout Florida.

"The expansion of Miami Grill is crucial to our overall success," said Robert Haar, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We're targeting the development of the brand throughout Central and North Florida. Without exception, all cities that we have re-entered have proven to be extremely receptive to us being back. We continue to maintain very strong brand equity in all of the major metro markets."

The chain started with a single restaurant in Key West, Florida in 1983 called Mr. Submarine. From there, it experienced rapid growth as "Miami Subs" during the 90's, garnering a cult-like following. In 2012, Miami Subs partnered with international music sensation and equity owner "Pitbull," to truly take the company to the next level, while subsequently rebranding as Miami Grill.

"What makes Miami Grill so special is that everything on our menu is authentic and made fresh to order," said Evan Friedman, Executive Vice President. "Our cheesesteaks are right out of Philly. Our philosophy is simple – Everything Goes!"

Qualified franchise partners receive full support from the Miami Grill corporate office in the areas of real estate and site selection, financing, construction and design, operations and training systems, marketing, point of sale decisions, as well as purchasing and distribution assistance.

For reference purposes, following is a link to the company's Branches of Growth Guide -- https://bit.ly/35JY99R.

"Our training and ongoing support is an immersion program that is designed to create a foundation for success for franchisees and their teams," said Friedman.

Interested franchisees can reach out to Haar via e-mail (rhaar@miamigrillcorp.com) and/or phone (954-973-0350).

"A franchise is all about relationships," said Haar. "We are looking for qualified, experienced, business-minded people who are interested in a long-term commitment and have the same passion for the brand that we have. We're certain that Miami Grill provides a phenomenal business opportunity."

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its "Everything Goes ®" concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

Contact:

Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (954) 703-7938, chris@bitnergroup.com

