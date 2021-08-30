Miami Herbert Business School establishes Global Crossing Airlines Graduate Business Scholarships for displaced Afghans

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent challenges in Afghanistan, The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School will offer two full-tuition scholarships to Afghan evacuees for graduate programs commencing as early as January 2022.

The Global Crossing Airlines Graduate Business Scholarships were made possible through the generous gift from Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (GlobalX). GlobalX is the newest US airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

"As an international business school with a sense of global responsibility, we welcome the opportunity to offer tangible help and a new life in America to two qualified students displaced by the recent events in Afghanistan," said John Quelch, dean of Miami Herbert.

"GlobalX's humanitarian relief flights as the only U.S. carrier performing these flights into Kabul have had a profound impact on all our team members. We are proud to partner with Dean Quelch and Miami Herbert Business School to provide graduate scholarships for Afghanis who have recently come to the US," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

To be considered for these two scholarships, applicants must qualify for admission to one of Miami Herbert's master's programs which include the MIB (Master's in International Business) and MSF (Master's in Finance) programs commencing January 2022.

"My hope is that other higher education institutions will follow our lead, and also open their doors to the Afghan evacuees," said Quelch.

Those interested in applying for this scholarship, may contact Cecilia Sanchez, international relations manager ([email protected]).

