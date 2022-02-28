Miami Hurricanes Quarterback to Represent Florida Concierge Medicine & Wellness in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler Van Dyke, the current Miami starting QB, has agreed to a new NIL deal with Florida Concierge Medicine & Wellness (FCMW), a local new direct primary care clinic. Tyler will be the FCMW official sports ambassador of health & wellness by exclusively promoting the benefits IV FLUID NUTRITION/RECOVERY THERAPY.

Dr. Gerard Acloque, Owner of FCMW says, "This partnership will highlight the immediate benefits of IV Nutrition for athletes of all levels as well as those who are just looking for a safe and effective way of supplementing their wellness routine."

This NIL agreement marks the first of its kind in healthcare for the successful QB of the new look Miami team and he is excited to get started saying, "I really appreciate the opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle in the South Florida community alongside Dr. G and FCMW."

Tyler will be attending an exclusive (BY INVITE ONLY) MEET & GREET / Autograph session at the FCMW facility on March 5th at 10am.

Members of the media are asked to call (954-932-3269) to reserve space according to FCMW office COVID PROTOCOLS.

Florida Concierge Medicine & Wellness provides care for patients for a clear, flat monthly fee, as low as $100/month. Dr. G will deliver personal, unrushed, focused care to each patient. Visits are on time, last as long as necessary, (usually 30 - 60 minutes), and care is available whenever needed, in person or remotely by text, phone, email, and secure digital apps.

Florida Concierge Medicine & Wellness is located at 5555 Hollywood Blvd., Ste 201, Hollywood, FL. More information about the practice can be found at:

https://floridaconciergemed.com/

LaKeysha Acloque (COO)-FCMW

954-932-3269

