Miami International Holdings Reports April 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Monthly Market Share and Volume Records

MIAX

May 04, 2021, 12:42 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported April 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 95 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,541,657 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 14.15%. The 14.15% market share represents an increase of 178 basis points from April 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 452,497,977 shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 322,207 contracts.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Mar-21

% Chg.

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

674,204,936

515,812,617

30.7%

856,908,768

-21.3%

3,117,438,800

2,086,343,264

49.4%

MIAX Exchange Group

95,374,791

63,815,671

49.5%

116,927,971

-18.4%

418,632,750

236,031,886

77.4%

MIAX

39,922,649

24,069,512

65.9%

37,494,076

6.5%

145,550,492

90,383,420

61.0%

MIAX Pearl

35,721,054

20,365,030

75.4%

52,194,814

-31.6%

157,392,530

97,520,006

61.4%

MIAX Emerald

19,731,088

19,381,129

1.8%

27,239,081

-27.6%

115,689,728

48,128,460

140.4%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Mar-21

% Chg.

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

32,104,997

24,562,506

30.7%

37,256,903

-13.8%

38,017,546

25,136,666

51.2%

MIAX Exchange Group

4,541,657

3,038,841

49.5%

5,083,825

-10.7%

5,105,277

2,843,758

79.5%

MIAX

1,901,079

1,146,167

65.9%

1,630,177

16.6%

1,775,006

1,088,957

63.0%

MIAX Pearl

1,701,003

969,763

75.4%

2,269,340

-25.0%

1,919,421

1,174,940

63.4%

MIAX Emerald

939,576

922,911

1.8%

1,184,308

-20.7%

1,410,850

579,861

143.3%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Mar-21

% Chg.

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

14.15%

12.37%

14.3%

13.65%

3.7%

13.43%

11.31%

18.7%

MIAX

5.92%

4.67%

26.9%

4.38%

35.3%

4.67%

4.33%

7.8%

MIAX Pearl

5.30%

3.95%

34.2%

6.09%

-13.0%

5.05%

4.67%

8.0%

MIAX Emerald

2.93%

3.76%

-22.1%

3.18%

-7.9%

3.71%

2.31%

60.9%

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Mar-21

% Chg.

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

21

N/A

N/A

23

82

N/A

N/A

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

207,994

N/A

N/A

307,161

-32.3%

1,101,662

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Volume

452

N/A

N/A

487

-7.1%

1,923

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl ADV

22

N/A

N/A

21

-7.1%

23

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.22%

N/A

N/A

0.16%

37.3%

0.17%

N/A

N/A

Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Mar-21

% Chg.

Apr-21

Apr-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

21

21

23

82

83

MGEX Volume

322,207

256,276

25.7%

259,617

24.1%

1,110,369

971,401

14.3%

MGEX ADV

15,343

12,204

25.7%

11,288

35.9%

13,541

11,704

15.7%

April 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

MIAX

MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.48%

April 30, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

14.15%

April 2021

MIAX Options

MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Volume

2,802,030

April 30, 2021

Monthly

Volume

39,922,649

April 2021




April 2021 operational achievements and announcements include:

MIH

  • Announced that it partnered with SIG Index Licensing, LLC (SIG Index Licensing) to launch cash-settled futures contracts on SIG Index Licensing's U.S. Corporate Tax Rate Index. Corporate Tax Rate Futures will be the first of their kind and offer corporations and investors an efficient way to manage risk in volatile corporate tax rate environments. The futures contracts will begin trading on May 24, 2021, exclusively on MGEX via CME Globex® platform.
  • Announced a follow-on equity investment in Vesica Technologies and the finalization of their licensing agreement. Vesica's SHIFT SearchSM (SHIFT) platform is available for options data through the MIAX website at www.MIAXOptions.com.

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected].

Corporate Communications Contacts:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
[email protected]

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
215-790-7806
[email protected]

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

SOURCE MIAX

