Miami International Holdings Reports August 2018 Trading Activity for MIAX Exchange Group;

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported the August 2018 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX Options® and MIAX PEARL™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 37.6 million contracts in August 2018 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,636,650 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.80%.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:

Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, Monthly Comparison Year-to-Date Comparison Total Options Contracts Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg July 2018 % Chg Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg Trading Days 23 23 21 169 168 U.S. Equity Options Industry 384,002,068 329,256,007 16.6% 333,216,875 15.2% 2,996,915,123 2,444,740,004 22.6% MIAX Exchange Group 37,642,941 22,604,576 66.5% 32,584,587 15.5% 271,017,724 152,917,522 77.2% MIAX Options 17,270,967 17,014,463 1.5% 15,070,924 14.6% 135,213,974 135,866,253 -0.5% MIAX PEARL 20,371,974 5,590,113 264.4% 17,513,663 16.3% 135,803,750 17,051,269 696.4% Options ADV Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg July 2018 % Chg Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 16,695,742 14,315,479 16.6% 15,867,470 5.2% 17,733,226 14,522,024 21.9% MIAX Exchange Group 1,636,650 982,808 66.5% 1,551,647 5.5% 1,603,655 910,223 76.2% MIAX Options 750,912 739,759 1.5% 717,663 4.6% 800,083 808,728 -1.1% MIAX PEARL 885,738 243,048 264.4% 833,984 6.2% 803,572 101,496 691.7% Market Share Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg July 2018 % Chg Aug 2018 Aug 2017 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 9.80% 6.87% 42.8% 9.78% 0.2% 9.04% 6.25% 44.6% MIAX Options 4.50% 5.17% -13.0% 4.52% -0.6% 4.51% 5.56% -18.8% MIAX PEARL 5.31% 1.70% 212.5% 5.26% 0.9% 4.53% 0.70% 549.7%

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX PEARL

New monthly record for contracts executed during August 2018

for contracts executed during

20,371,974 contracts executed

MIAX Options

Over 1 billion contracts have now been executed on MIAX Options since its launch in December 2012



Enhanced its complex order system with the successful rollout of Stock-Tied Complex Order functionality in early August 2018

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact: Dominique Prunetti-Miller (609) 897-1465 dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.56 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.69 and 57.67 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,800 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.42 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 32.35 and 60.38 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL and MIAX Options, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX Emerald is MIH's third options exchange and is expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Miami International Holdings, Inc.