Miami International Holdings Reports August 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.0 million multi-listed options contracts in August 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,273,340 contracts.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 772,501,802 shares in August 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 4.2% from July 2021. The August 2021 total also represented a market share record of .39%.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 394,528 contracts in August 2021, the 3rd highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 23.7% from the August 2020 total. Total volume during the January to August 2021 period reached 2,475,882 contracts, a 33.0% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 82,128 contracts on August 31, 2021, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 85,885 contracts in August 2021, up 156.3% from the 33,510 contract total in July 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reached a record ADV of 3,904 contracts in August 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on September 9, 2021 totaled a new daily record volume of 14,890 contracts.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Jul-21 % Chg Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg

Trading Days 22 21

21

167 168



U.S. Equity Options Industry 761,891,872 582,394,732 30.8% 749,029,013 1.7% 6,132,683,722 4,413,767,683 38.9%

MIAX Exchange Group 116,013,478 70,996,814 63.4% 116,326,908 -0.3% 878,372,405 518,728,761 69.3%

MIAX Options 47,123,249 28,298,707 66.5% 49,303,729 -4.4% 340,247,261 205,900,750 65.2%

MIAX Pearl 27,068,706 23,805,458 13.7% 34,237,820 -20.9% 301,731,215 204,748,354 47.4%

MIAX Emerald 41,821,523 18,892,649 121.4% 32,785,359 27.6% 236,393,929 108,079,657 118.7%

Multi-Listed Options ADV Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Jul-21 % Chg Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 34,631,449 27,733,082 24.9% 35,668,048 -2.9% 36,722,657 26,272,427 39.8%

MIAX Exchange Group 5,273,340 3,380,801 56.0% 5,539,377 -4.8% 5,259,715 3,087,671 70.3%

MIAX 2,141,966 1,347,557 59.0% 2,347,797 -8.8% 2,037,409 1,225,600 66.2%

MIAX Pearl 1,230,396 1,133,593 8.5% 1,630,372 -24.5% 1,806,774 1,218,740 48.2%

MIAX Emerald 1,900,978 899,650 111.3% 1,561,208 21.8% 1,415,533 643,331 120.0%







Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Jul-21 % Chg Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.23% 12.19% 24.9% 15.53% -2.0% 14.32% 11.75% 21.9%

MIAX 6.19% 4.86% 27.3% 6.58% -6.0% 5.55% 4.66% 18.9%

MIAX Pearl 3.55% 4.09% -13.1% 4.57% -22.3% 4.92% 4.64% 6.1%

MIAX Emerald 5.49% 3.24% 69.2% 4.38% 25.4% 3.85% 2.45% 57.4%







Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Jul-21 % Chg Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

21

167 168

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 198,022 0 NA 204,551 -3.2% 1,958,438 0 NA MIAX Pearl Volume 773 0 NA 741 4.2% 4,708 0 NA MIAX Pearl ADV 35 0 NA 35 -0.5% 28 0 NA MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.39% NA NA 0.36% 7.7% 0.24% NA NA





Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Jul-21 % Chg Aug-21 Aug-20 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

21

167 168

MGEX Volume 394,528 318,992 23.7% 297,235 32.7% 2,475,882 1,861,398 33.0% MGEX ADV 17,933 15,190 18.1% 14,154 26.7% 14,826 11,080 33.8%

July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:



MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records Single Day Market Share 16.82% August 6, 2021









MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records Monthly Market Share 5.49% August 2021 Monthly Volume 41,821,523 August 2021









About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

