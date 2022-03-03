Miami International Holdings Reports February 2022 Trading Results; MGEX Sets New Volume Records

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.2% in February 2022 Tweet this

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported total volume of 2.1 billion shares in February 2022, a decline of 13.2% from January 2022 and representing a market share of 0.92%.

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported record February 2022 trading volume of 311,768 contracts, a 7.6% increase from February 2021 and representing the highest volume total for February in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 588,919 contracts, an increase of 11.4% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 57,738 contracts in February 2022, a 30.2% decline from the 82,713 contract total in January 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,039 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Jan-22 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg

Trading Days 19 19

20

39 38



U.S. Equity Options Industry 756,120,415 786,095,745 -3.8% 839,823,182 -10.0% 1,595,943,597 1,586,325,096 0.6%

MIAX Exchange Group 107,471,124 105,083,886 2.3% 118,368,943 -9.2% 225,840,067 206,329,988 9.5%

MIAX Options 43,340,551 33,180,331 30.6% 48,682,067 -11.0% 92,022,618 68,133,767 35.1%

MIAX Pearl 36,562,507 39,577,948 -7.6% 37,171,907 -1.6% 73,734,414 69,476,662 6.1%

MIAX Emerald 27,568,066 32,325,607 -14.7% 32,514,969 -15.2% 60,083,035 68,719,559 -12.6%

Multi-Listed Options ADV Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Jan-22 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options

Industry 39,795,811 41,373,460 -3.8% 41,991,159 -5.2% 40,921,631 41,745,397 -2.0%

MIAX Exchange Group 5,656,375 5,530,731 2.3% 5,918,447 -4.4% 5,790,771 5,429,737 6.6%

MIAX 2,281,082 1,746,333 30.6% 2,434,103 -6.3% 2,359,554 1,792,994 31.6%

MIAX Pearl 1,924,342 2,083,050 -7.6% 1,858,595 3.5% 1,890,626 1,828,333 3.4%

MIAX Emerald 1,450,951 1,701,348 -14.7% 1,625,748 -10.8% 1,540,591 1,808,409 -14.8%





Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Jan-22 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 14.21% 13.37% 6.3% 14.09% 0.8% 14.15% 13.01% 8.8%

MIAX 5.73% 4.22% 35.8% 5.80% -1.1% 5.77% 4.30% 34.2%

MIAX Pearl 4.84% 5.03% -4.0% 4.43% 9.2% 4.62% 4.38% 5.5%

MIAX Emerald 3.65% 4.11% -11.3% 3.87% -5.8% 3.76% 4.33% -13.1%







Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Jan-22 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Trading Days 19 19

20

39 38

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 231,071 290,490 -20.5% 247,422 -6.6% 478,493 586,494 -18.4% MIAX Pearl Volume 2,116 477 343.4% 2,438 -13.2% 4,554 983 363.1% MIAX Pearl ADV 111 25 343.4% 122 -8.6% 117 26 351.2% MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.92% 0.16% 457.4% 0.99% -7.1% 0.95% 0.17% 467.6%



Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Jan-22 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Trading Days 19 19

20

39 38

MGEX Volume 311,768 289,812 7.6% 277,151 12.5% 588,919 528,545 11.4% MGEX ADV 16,409 15,253 7.6% 13,858 18.4% 15,100 13,909 8.6%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

