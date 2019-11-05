Miami International Holdings Reports October 2019 Trading Results and New Daily Market Share Record for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the October 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 41.7 million equity option contracts in October for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,816,090 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 10.37%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. Sept-19 % Chg. Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. Trading Days 23 23

20

211 211

U.S. Equity Options Industry 402,970,144 492,277,954 -18.1% 360,693,463 11.7% 3,688,868,199 3,811,760,065 -3.2% MIAX Exchange Group 41,770,074 47,333,382 -11.8% 35,997,644 16.0% 367,270,081 349,082,139 5.2% MIAX 16,846,978 20,695,139 -18.6% 13,958,514 20.7% 146,909,845 170,500,587 -13.8% MIAX PEARL 21,308,131 26,638,243 -20.0% 19,115,274 11.5% 198,166,617 178,581,552 11.0% MIAX Emerald 3,614,965 - - 2,923,856 23.6% 22,193,619 - -

















Equity Options ADV Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. Sept-19 % Chg. Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 17,520,441 21,403,389 -18.1% 18,034,673 -2.9% 17,482,788 18,065,214 -3.2% MIAX Exchange Group 1,816,090 2,057,973 -11.8% 1,799,882 0.9% 1,740,616 1,654,418 5.2% MIAX 732,477 899,789 -18.6% 697,926 5.0% 696,255 808,060 -13.8% MIAX PEARL 926,440 1,158,184 -20.0% 955,764 -3.1% 939,178 846,358 11.0% MIAX Emerald 157,172 - - 146,193 7.5% 105,183 - -



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. Sept-19 % Chg. Oct-19 Oct-18 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 10.37% 9.62% 7.8% 9.98% 3.9% 9.96% 9.16% 8.7% MIAX 4.18% 4.20% -0.6% 3.87% 8.0% 3.98% 4.47% -11.0% MIAX PEARL 5.29% 5.41% -2.3% 5.30% -0.2% 5.37% 4.69% 14.7% MIAX Emerald 0.90% - - 0.81% 10.7% 0.60% - -

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily market share record

11.98% market share on October 7, 2019

MIH

Announced that the following five Nasdaq patents were invalidated and all claims brought under them were ruled to be unpatentable under current law by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office: U.S. Patent Nos. 6,618,707 ( October 1 ), 7,246,093 ( October 1 ), 7,921,051 ( October 3 ), 7,747,506 ( October 9 ) and 8,386,371 ( October 10 ).

), 7,246,093 ( ), 7,921,051 ( ), 7,747,506 ( ) and 8,386,371 ( ). A total of six patents were asserted by Nasdaq in its infringement complaint against MIH. The PTAB has yet to rule on the one remaining patent.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

