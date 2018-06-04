Miami International Holdings Reports Record Activity for May 2018; MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Daily and Monthly Records



Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, Monthly Comparison Year-to-Date Comparison Total Options Contracts May 2018 May 2017 % Chg Apr 2018 % Chg May 2018 May 2017 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

21

104 103

U.S. Equity Options Industry 366,176,065 327,284,307 11.9% 356,177,370 2.8% 1,916,627,076 1,502,432,399 27.6% MIAX Exchange Group 36,677,275 18,297,342 100.5% 30,457,841 20.4% 163,663,687 91,089,750 79.7% MIAX Options 17,106,469 17,197,677 -0.5% 15,707,143 8.9% 86,037,614 86,154,794 -0.1% MIAX PEARL 19,570,806 1,099,665 1679.7% 14,750,698 32.7% 77,626,073 4,934,956 1473.0%

















Options ADV May 2018 May 2017 % Chg Apr 2018 % Chg May 2018 May 2017 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 16,644,367 14,876,559 11.9% 16,960,827 -1.9% 18,429,107 14,586,722 26.3% MIAX Exchange Group 1,667,149 831,697 100.5% 1,450,373 14.9% 1,573,689 884,367 77.9% MIAX Options 777,567 781,713 -0.5% 747,959 4.0% 827,285 836,454 -1.1% MIAX PEARL 889,582 49,985 1679.1% 702,414 26.6% 746,405 47,912 1457.9%

















Market Share May 2018 May 2017 % Chg Apr 2018 % Chg May 2018 May 2017 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 10.02% 5.59% 79.2% 8.55% 17.1% 8.54% 6.06% 40.8% MIAX Options 4.67% 5.25% -11.1% 4.41% 5.9% 4.49% 5.73% -21.7% MIAX PEARL 5.34% 0.34% 1490.7% 4.14% 29.1% 4.05% 0.33% 1133.1%

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX PEARL

Closed over 6% market share for the first time in May 2018



New daily market share record during May 2018

6.39% on May 23, 2018



New monthly record for contracts executed during May 2018

19,570,806 contracts executed



New monthly market share record during May 2018

5.34% of OCC national volume in equity options

MIAX Exchange Group

Closed over 11% market share for the first time in May 2018



New daily market share record during May 2018

11.40% on May 23, 2018



New monthly record for contracts executed during May 2018

36,677,275 contracts executed jointly on MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL



New monthly market share record during May 2018

10.02% of OCC national volume in equity options

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact: Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.03 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.12 and 54.76 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.08 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 28.73 and 49.26 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL and MIAX Options, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies), MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America. MIAX Emerald is MIH's third options exchange and is expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-record-activity-for-may-2018-miax-exchange-group-sets-new-daily-and-monthly-records-300659178.html

SOURCE Miami International Holdings, Inc.