Miami International Holdings to Launch New Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald, in 2019

"We are excited to announce MIAX Emerald as our third options exchange and one of our next initiatives to continue scaling our business," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "The competitive exchange landscape in the U.S. options market is primarily based on three aspects: allocation model, fee model, and technology. The MIAX Exchange Group has proven itself as an industry leader in the exchange space, with both MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL offering exceptional speed, throughput and determinism, as well as state-of-the-art risk protections and help desk. MIAX Emerald will leverage this excellence to provide a competitive alternative in the specific allocation and fee model market segment that it will occupy."

"MIAX Emerald will fill a market structure niche not currently offered by the MIAX Exchange Group and enable us to broaden our addressable market," said Shelly Brown, Executive Vice President – Strategic Planning and Operations of MIH. "The result will be a MIAX Exchange Group that is better positioned to meet the additional trading needs of our member firms and further equipped to compete with other exchange groups that offer multiple allocation and fee models."

MIAX Emerald specifications and testing are currently scheduled to be made available as follows, with additional information to be forthcoming:

• September 2018 – interface specifications



• December 2018 – certification testing for member firms and market data recipients – production connectivity and testing



• January and

February 2019 – industry mock trading weekend testing

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges, as well as MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald), a third fully electronic options exchange expected to launch in Q1 2019, pending SEC approval.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.03 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 25.12 and 54.76 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.19 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 28.73 and 49.26 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global).

In addition to MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL, and MIAX Emerald, MIH is the parent holding company of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global. MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH.

