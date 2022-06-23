Miami International University of Art & Design’s SWIM SHOW Scheduled for July 14th at PARAISO Miami Beach

"We're elated for our students to showcase their hard work this year as we honor MIUAD's legacy through unique collections," says Oscar Lopez, Fashion Department Chair at Miami International University of Art & Design.

MIU's highly anticipated runway show will start by showcasing the work of 10 students, 10 recent graduates, and five featured alumni. In all, students will proudly show 46 different looks to Swim Week's discerning international audience.

Recent Graduates include:

Anastasio Giannoutsos (BFA Fashion Design 2018)

(BFA Fashion Design 2018) Pablo Palomeque – (AA Fashion Design 2018)

– (AA Fashion Design 2018) Vania Zelaya Altuna (BFA Fashion Design 2019)

(BFA Fashion Design 2019) Eduardo Blanco (BFA Fashion Design 2019)

(BFA Fashion Design 2019) Melanie Borjas Sanchez (BFA Fashion Design 2019)

(BFA Fashion Design 2019) Patricia Camacho Diaz (BFA Fashion Design 2020)

(BFA Fashion Design 2020) Chevia Roach-Segall (BFA Fashion Design 2020)

Andrea Nova (BFA Fashion Design 2020)

(BFA Fashion Design 2020) Dana El Ghoul Heredia (BFA Fashion Design 2021)

Natasha Tabunova (BFA Fashion Design 2021)

Featured Alumni include:

Maria Buccellati , Faith Connexion (AA in Fashion Design, Merchandising & Marketing, IFAC, 1984)

, Faith Connexion (AA in Fashion Design, Merchandising & Marketing, IFAC, 1984) Maria D'Ocon, Atelier D'Ocon (BFA in Fashion Design, 2017, MIU)

Gustavo Cadile , Gustavo Cadile (AA in Fashion Design, 1998, IFAC)

, (AA in Fashion Design, 1998, IFAC) Rene Ruiz , Rene by RR (BA in Fashion Design, 1990, IFAC)

, Rene by RR (BA in Fashion Design, 1990, IFAC) Julian Chang , Julian Chang (AA in Fashion Design, 1998, IFAC)

Miami International University of Art & Design's SWIM SHOW

Thursday, July 14th at 2PM

PARAISO Tent

2100 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Tickets:

To purchase tickets while still available, please visit the Eventbrite page here.

Students: $10

General Admission: $25

VIP: $50

From the website: "We continue amplifying resources within our fashion community to support student success. This year you will have an opportunity to contribute to our mission of providing our students with academic and practical skills and preparing them for positions in the industry. Your donation this year will support students' annual fashion activities, including Swim Fashion Show, Style Fashion Show, and NYFW Student Design Contest."

Find the full PARAISO Miami Beach schedule here , and for more information on Miami International University of Art & Design and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising please visit: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/miami.

About Miami International University of Art & Design

Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Miami International University of Art & Design, 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132-1418 © 2022. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

